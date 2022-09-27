ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Social Studies: Healthy kids, conservative adults; corporate ads as PSAs; World War II draft kings

A random sample of high school students were surveyed in 1960 and then resurveyed in subsequent decades, including in 2012, when participants were entering their retirement years. One of the questions asked of the high schoolers was how healthy they had been before the age of 10. Participants who answered this question more positively were much more likely to be politically conservative as older adults, even taking into account such factors as the subjects’ socioeconomic status in both 1960 and 2012, their health as adolescents and adults, their adolescent personality traits, and their academic aptitude.
American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back

Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
