Read full article on original website
Related
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
Many Third-Generation Latinos Don't Speak Spanish. They're Tired Of Being Judged For It.
For children and grandchildren of immigrants, the message from some inside the community is clear: "You're not really Latino if you don't speak Spanish."
IN THIS ARTICLE
HIV and Latinos Down South: A Message From the POZ Editor
It was undoubtedly hot this past summer. The long days and nights of back-to-back heat waves tested us all. I run hot, so to speak, so even average heat can tax me. I always enjoy the cooler air of spring and autumn. I still equate the idea of heat with...
msn.com
Social Studies: Healthy kids, conservative adults; corporate ads as PSAs; World War II draft kings
A random sample of high school students were surveyed in 1960 and then resurveyed in subsequent decades, including in 2012, when participants were entering their retirement years. One of the questions asked of the high schoolers was how healthy they had been before the age of 10. Participants who answered this question more positively were much more likely to be politically conservative as older adults, even taking into account such factors as the subjects’ socioeconomic status in both 1960 and 2012, their health as adolescents and adults, their adolescent personality traits, and their academic aptitude.
I Speak Both Spanish and English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
msn.com
American Family Policy Is Holding Schools Back
Many American schools are failing to provide all students with a quality education, and policy makers don’t seem to know what to do about it. Even before schools closed during the pandemic, 30 percent of graduating seniors failed to reach a basic level of competency in reading, and 40 percent failed to do so in math, according to national data. Performance gaps across race and socioeconomic status in both subjects have persisted to some degree for decades. Meanwhile, teachers are among the most stressed-out workers in America, and though concerns about educators leaving in droves have yet to materialize, the number of young people entering the profession has been dwindling for years.
Comments / 0