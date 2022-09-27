ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

A New View: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office rolls out body cameras to deputies, jail transport staff

By Matthew Kent
Current Publishing
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Fox 59

Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery

A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#Caught On Camera#Motorola
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of SIA shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Exponent

Subaru gunman identified by coroner

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy