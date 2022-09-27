A New View: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office rolls out body cameras to deputies, jail transport staff

Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Pair of suspects investigated for a series of robberies released from jail hours after arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of suspects being investigated for a series of strong-armed robberies in Indy are back on the streets. According to court records, the two suspects were under surveillance by IMPD’s covert robbery detectives when they snatched a woman’s purse outside a Walmart over the weekend.
Fox 59
Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, stole truck with infant inside, led police on pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a man responsible for stealing a truck with an infant inside that kicked off a city-wide search had already had a warrant for his arrest before he went on his latest crime spree. Gonzalo Mondragon, 36, was arrested and officially charged with criminal confinement,...
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
shelbycountypost.com
Truck on order for Shelby County stolen during delivery
A truck ordered by the Shelby County Commissioners for the highway department was stolen while being delivered. Shelby County Commissioner Chris Ross. Ross says even if the dealer is able to quickly find a new truck chassis to ship it may not be in time to have the other pieces installed.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Greenwood PD asking for help IDing man accused of trying to deposit fake checks
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to deposit fake checks in Johnson and Marion counties. Greenwood police say the unidentified man attempted to deposit a $4500 check and withdrawal a check worth $5,500. The man even had the correct social security number for […]
Grant County man gets 75 years for murder; tried to claim victim was intruder
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2020 and tried to claim the victim was an intruder. Matthew Whitt was found guilty in August. According to previous reports, Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he had shot […]
Subaru gunman identified by coroner
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
Lafayette Subaru shooting suspect ‘opens fire on female coworker at Indiana factory before being found dead by cops’
A WOMAN was injured after being shot at a Subaru automotive facility on Monday afternoon, said police. The suspect is believed to be a male employee at the plant who was in a relationship with the woman, said Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police department. The Lafayette Police Department confirmed...
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
cbs4indy.com
3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck.
‘You solved it!’: Anderson man accused of stabbing his mother to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Discovered among a grisly crime scene was a petition requesting an Anderson mother’s 28-year-old son be committed to a group home. He suffered from paranoia and hallucinations, the mother wrote, and was a danger to himself and others. The petition, dated Sept. 13, was found nearly two weeks later on a table […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
rwcpulse.com
District attorney drops all felony charges against Indiana Batmobile-maker accused of theft
Two months after four San Mateo County deputy sheriffs raided the workplace of an Indiana Batmobile-maker, an action that drew sharp public criticism of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, the district attorney’s office has dropped all charges against the businessman. In a press release Monday morning, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced...
