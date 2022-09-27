ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words

Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

MLB insider predicts Yankees’ biggest problem in the playoffs

The New York Yankees are playoff-bound. But they still face some significant problems heading into the postseason. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden identified each contender’s biggest issue going into October. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For the Yankees, Bowden pointed to the bullpen, “which has been...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees have 1st-of-its-kind opportunity before playoffs

TORONTO — The Yankees will have five days off before their postseason begins. By winning the American League East, they guaranteed themselves a spot in the Division Series, which doesn’t start until Oct. 11. Their regular season ends Oct. 5 in Arlington. Want to bet on MLB?. It’s...
BRONX, NY
