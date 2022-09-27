Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 61: Fox Sports wife jokes after her husband (Blue Jays coach) catches the ball
After a seven-game wait, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tie-breaking, two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo gets surprise role — for at least 1 game
TORONTO — When Aaron Boone created Wednesday’s Yankees lineup, Anthony Rizzo was there. When Boone decided who was going to sit in the team’s first meaningless game of the year after they clinched the No. 2 seed in the American League and the East division title, Rizzo was there.
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay, were willing to take on 'significant chunk' of salary: Report
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Giants tried to trade Kenny Golladay before roster cutdowns, and were willing to take on a significant amount of his salary.
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words
Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Hurricane Ian: Mets denied early start to Braves series in Atlanta | Latest forecast
What we have here is a developing situation. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are scheduled for a three-game series this weekend at Truist Park. Problem is, the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be passing through the southeast this weekend as well. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
MLB insider predicts Yankees’ biggest problem in the playoffs
The New York Yankees are playoff-bound. But they still face some significant problems heading into the postseason. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden identified each contender’s biggest issue going into October. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For the Yankees, Bowden pointed to the bullpen, “which has been...
Yankees have 1st-of-its-kind opportunity before playoffs
TORONTO — The Yankees will have five days off before their postseason begins. By winning the American League East, they guaranteed themselves a spot in the Division Series, which doesn’t start until Oct. 11. Their regular season ends Oct. 5 in Arlington. Want to bet on MLB?. It’s...
Michael Kay, John Sterling call Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run (VIDEOS)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ club and American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You can see it here. “And the 3-2, drilled deep to left field! This could be...
