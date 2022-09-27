Read full article on original website
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 1963
With Jupiter's upcoming opposition on September 26, the planet will be about 367 million miles from Earth. Opposition means Earth is directly between Jupiter and the sun.
Narcity
Jupiter Will Be The Brightest It's Been In 59 Years Tonight & You Can See It Across Canada
If you love stargazing and all things space, be sure to look up to the night sky tonight for a chance to see Jupiter clearly with a naked eye in Canada. On September 26, that fifth planet in the solar system will be the brightest and closest it's been to planet Earth in 59 years.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
You can see Jupiter without a telescope this month
Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System. It’s so large, in fact, that even a tiny shift in Jupiter’s orbit could change Earth forever. Despite its size, seeing Jupiter from Earth without a telescope is a rare treat. This month sky watchers will get a chance to see Jupiter without a telescope as it reaches “opposition” on September 26.
Saturn is ‘tilted’ after a moon smashed into it, scientists say
Saturn is tilted after one of its moons crashed into it, a new study has suggested.Even in pictures, it is clear there is something off about our near neighbour: its rings swirl around at a roughly 25-degree angle to its orbit around the Sun. But it is less clear how it came to be tilted, with scientists thinking it probably has something to do with Neptune, its near neighbour, since the tilt is similar to its orbit.Now scientists have suggested that the two were once in sync, orbiting in a neat alignment or resonance together.That alignment was knocked off at...
See Jupiter at its best in the night sky as it nears closest point to Earth since 1963
This marks a rather auspicious week, for we will see Jupiter loom as large and as bright as it ever can get from our earthly vantage point.
Scientists Discover the Nearest Black Hole to Our Solar System Ever Found
Astronomers have recently found the nearest known black hole to our solar system. According to scientists, the black hole is 1,570 lightyears away and ten times larger than our sun. Known as Gaia BH1, the research was led by Harvard Society Fellow astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry, with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for...
Jupiter will be at its closest to Earth today (Sept. 26) in 59 years
Skywatchers will get a rare opportunity to see Jupiter in its full glory when its opposition happens at the same time as its closest approach to Earth.
Gizmodo
Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole
Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
Why you can get a great view of Jupiter tonight
NASA says people can get great views of Jupiter throughout the night of Monday, Sept. 26, when the planet reaches opposition and makes its closest approach to Earth in the last 59 years.
"Extraordinary" Views of Jupiter Possible as Planet Makes Closest Approach to Earth in 59 Years
Today, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun (Earth is third) and by far the largest in our solar system. A gaseous, stormy planet, Jupiter is well-known for its iconic Great Red Spot (a storm bigger than Earth and hundreds of years old, per NASA), dozens of moons, and wispy, hardly visible rings.
Gizmodo
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Is About to Make a Close Flyby of Icy Moon Europa
Juno has orbited Jupiter since July 2016, but on Thursday the spacecraft will turn its attention away from the gas giant to make a close approach to one of Jupiter’s most intriguing moons: Europa. Astrobiologists think it’s possible that the Galilean moon could host some form of life in a salty ocean beneath its frozen crust.
labroots.com
Is An Ancient Moon Responsible for Saturn's Rings?
In a recent study published in Science, a team of researchers led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggest that Saturn’s rings originated from the breakup of a former moon, which they refer to as Chrysalis. This study has the potential to unlocking the origins of our solar system’s arguably most compelling feature, Saturn’s rings.
