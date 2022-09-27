Read full article on original website
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Mike Matheny addresses his future with the Royals after 2022 season
Royals manager Mike Matheny joined 610’s Fescoe In The Morning to talk about all the changes going on in the team’s front office, and what he thinks his future in KC may be.
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Royals announce retirement of John Wathan
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—John Wathan, who has spent 47 of his 51 years in professional baseball with the Royals, announced he will retire following this season. Wathan, selected fourth overall by the Royals in the 1971 January draft, played all 10 of his big league seasons for Kansas City as a catcher, first baseman and outfielder. Wathan’s first season was 1976, when the Royals won their first American League West championship. Wathan’s last season was 1985, when the Royals won their first World Series.
Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975
Baseball returned this year with no more pandemic-related restrictions for fans, but they didn’t exactly return in droves to the K. Not counting the last two seasons where attendance was restricted due to social distancing, the Royals had their worst per-game attendance since 1975, averaging just 15,773 fans per game for the year. With the home schedule now completed, the Royals drew a total of 1,277,644 fans, marking a 10 percent increase from 2021, when attendance was restricted in April, but down 13.6 percent from 2019, the last unrestricted year.
Royals Rumblings - News for September 29, 2022
Zack Greinke talks about his seven shutty start on Tuesday:. Greinke worked efficiently, completing those seven innings on 86 pitches (56 strikes). He held the Tigers to four hits and one walk with two strikeouts — both against Miguel Cabrera. In fact, striking out Cabrera is nothing new for...
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Aaron Judge’s 61st Home Run Creates ‘Special Moment of Togetherness’ For Yankees
TORONTO — In the days and weeks leading up to Aaron Judge's 61st home run of the season, those in the Yankees clubhouse have been peppered nonstop with questions about the atmosphere when Judge steps up to the plate. For many, it's been tough to describe. Sellout crowds with...
LIV Golf denies report of deal to buy TV time on FS1
Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman,...
Miguel Cabrera's homer sends Tigers past Royals
Miguel Cabrera blasted a two-run, first-inning homer and seven Detroit pitchers made the lead stand as the host Tigers won their fifth straight by edging Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday. Cabrera's long ball was his first since July 25 and fifth of the season. Detroit's scheduled starter, Matt Manning, was...
Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays
Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
