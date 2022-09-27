Read full article on original website
Related
wclo.com
United Way Blackhawk Region unveils new Born Learning Trail
Volunteers participating in the United Way Blackhawk Region’s annual Day of Caring install a Born Learning Trail at Crossridge Park in Milton. President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny says the trail starts by the public parking lot near the Parker YMCA. A born Learning Trail consists of 10 interactive signs...
wclo.com
Two more Beloit Superintendent candidates speak at forum
The second round of community forums Wednesday evening saw two more candidates for Beloit Superintendent answer questions from the community. Dr. Brenda Lewis and Dr. Willie Garrison spoke about how they’ve handled budgets in the past. Lewis noted that she was tasked with communicating to the public why they...
wclo.com
Beloit holds first round of superintendent forums
Residents of Beloit heard from two of the finalists for district superintendent speak on a multitude of issues at a community forum Tuesday night. Dr. Nita White addressed the staff shortages facing the district, saying it’s important to make new teachers feel welcome and included in order to retain staff members in the district.
wclo.com
HealthNet plans community block party to celebrate new clinic
HealthNet of Rock County’s new clinic on South Franklin Street in Janesville opens on Monday. Development Director Claudine Manor says to celebrate, the non-profit is holding a community block party from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on October 27th. The event will include face painting, balloon animals, free food, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wclo.com
Coffee with a Cop returns to Beloit after pandemic hiatus
Coffee with a Cop gives Beloit residents the opportunity to have an informal discussion with members of law enforcement over a cup of joe. Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the event will take place next Wednesday from 8:00 until 10:00 at Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit. Lock...
wclo.com
Friends of Carver-Roehl Park host Fall Festival on Sunday
The Friends of Carver-Roehl Park gear up for their only fundraiser of the year. The annual fall festival runs from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on October 2nd at the park at 4907 South Carvers Rock Road in Clinton. President Nancy Pope says the event features live music, a petting...
wclo.com
Beloit City Council discusses ARPA spending
The Beloit City Council pondered just how to spend some of the $15.2 million in ARPA funding the city has. Council member Clinton Anderson says homelessness and infrastructure were two of the main topics at Monday’s meeting and they decided to put $1.3 million into services related to homelessness and transitional living.
wclo.com
City of Janesville hosts public meeting to gather feedback on Bird scooters
With the City of Janesville’s Bird electric scooter pilot program wrapping up at the end of the month, City officials are taking a step back to see how it’s been going. More than 1,200 people have take close to 5,000 rides on the scooters that hit downtown Janesville in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wclo.com
BIFF Year Round moves to Classic Cinemas once a month
The movie theater in Beloit is teaming up with the Beloit International Film Festival to host BIFF Year Round events once a month. Executive Director Greg Gerard says the movie theater on Cranston Road is now owned by Classic Cinemas. Gerard says BIFF Year Round will continue most Wednesdays at...
wclo.com
City of Whitewater prepares to take Starin Park Water Tower offline
With the City of Whitewater’s new water tower coming online soon, the City is deciding what to do with it’s predecessor. Public Works Director Brad Marquardt says, constructed in 1889, the Starin Park Water Tower is one of the oldest working water towers in the state. Marquardt says...
wclo.com
120 new apartment units could be coming to Janesville
Two different developers submit proposals to the City of Janesville for affordable apartments totaling 120 units. The City is seeking $891,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from Rock County Human Services that’s intended to combat homelessness in order to facilitate the projects. Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem says...
wclo.com
Janesville creates new TIF district on cities south side
A new TIF district on Janesville’s south side aims to help move along negotiations on a plan that includes housing and a 1.5 million square foot hydroponic strawberry green house. Janesville Economic Director Jimsi Kuborn says the creation of the new TIF district at Center Avenue and Highway 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wclo.com
Beloit homicide suspect makes preliminary appearance
A 26-year old Beloit man charged with first degree intentional homicide is bound over for trial. Daemon Hanna appeared for his preliminary hearing and was represented by Russell Jones, who argued for a dismissal of the case, arguing it was unclear whether or not Hanna fired a gun responsible for the homicide.
wclo.com
Slow-no-wake speed restriction removed from Rock River
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the previously declared slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong. According to a news release, Deputies will begin removing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between Lake Koshkonong and the West Beloit Rock Townline Road Bridge.
wclo.com
Janesville Police warn citizens about the dangers of fentanyl
Now more than ever, Janesville Police are warning citizens to stay away from street drugs after fentanyl is turning up in everything from cocaine to THC gummies. Lieutenant Mike Blaser says a citizen recently fell unconscious after smoking marijuana and was revived with NARCAN. They later tested positive for fentanyl.
Comments / 0