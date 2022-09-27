Developing young minds: District’s new Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center named in honor of longtime teacher

Read full article on original website
Carmel school board member: Candidates with ‘vendetta’ or ‘agenda’ should reconsider run
Carmel Clay Schools is embracing a more inquiry-based approach in its social studies curriculum, meaning students will be encouraged to engage with multiple sources and ask questions rather than focus on memorizing dates and facts from textbooks. It’s an approach CCS school board member Louise Jackson wholeheartedly supports in the...
Carmel High School graduate earns spot on ‘The Voice’
Morgan Taylor Koontz, a 2019 Carmel High School graduate, earned a spot on Season 22 of “The Voice” during her blind audition that aired Sept. 26 on NBC. All four judges turned around to signify approval of her performance of Lizzo’s song “Cuz I Love You.”
Fishers teen wins International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen
A Fishers teen is headed to the International Junior Miss pageant in Orlando, Fla., Thanksgiving week representing Indiana. Vani Sharma, a junior at Fishers High School, won the International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen title in September. “Winning the IJM Indiana Jr. Teen title was an absolute dream come true....
Story Cottage to open new facility in October
Story Cottage is an exclusive memory care option with facilities in Indianapolis and Carmel. The unique facility is opening a third location in WestClay in October at 1840 W. Main St., Carmel. The other Carmel location is on the southeast corner of Carey Road and Beech Drive in the Maple Acres neighborhood.
Nickel Plate Arts to partner with county on squirrel stampede
Nickel Plate Arts is partnering with Hamilton County for the 200th Squirrel Stampede. The Noblesville organization is hosting a series of events with different art opportunities, including free ceramic squirrels that can be picked up at its center, 107 S. 8th St. Kiln Creations, a pottery studio at 60 N. 9th St. in Noblesville, has also placed 300 clay mold squirrels with paint across Hamilton County.
Author! Author!: Zionsville teens resume work on book series
During their second-grade year at Traders Point Christian Academy, friends Sarah Pfleeger and Lillie Duncan partnered under the pseudonyms Annie Meade and Bailey Richards to bring two young detectives to life in their now-published book, “The Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace.”. The book was published by AuthorHouse in...
Candidates seek District 25 house seat
Republican Becky Cash, an alternative health care practitioner and business owner, and Democrat Jen Bass-Patino, a quality assurance manager, are seeking the District 25 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 election. The seat is being vacated by State Rep. Donald Lehe, a Republican who is retiring from office. District boundaries have changed since the previous election because of redistricting.
Carmel city clerk won’t seek reelection, chief deputy announces campaign
For Jacob Quinn, deciding to run for Carmel city clerk made a lot of sense. “It feels like a natural progression,” said Quinn, a Republican. “I’ve worked for the city for almost seven years, and I’ve gained a lot of knowledge about the process and the office.”
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen to seek a second term
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen has announced that he plans to seek a second term in office. Jensen, a Republican who has served as mayor since January 2020, made the announcement Sept 26 and said “there is more work to be done” leading Indiana’s 10th-largest city. Jensen is a native of Noblesville.
City of Carmel’s proposed 2023 budget addresses impacts of rising inflation
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is proposing a $177.4 million city budget for 2023, which is a little more than 3 percent larger than the 2022 budget. The general fund, which pays for the majority of city business, is proposed at $129 million. Much of the spending growth will occur through...
Karting kid: Carmel first-grader off to fast start in racing career
Former IndyCar driver Sarah Fisher has watched 7-year-old Reagan Hodges compete in karting and is impressed with her skill. “Potential is hard to see at that (age). What you do see or don’t see is whether they enjoy themselves or not,” said Fisher, who co-owns the Whiteland Raceway Park with her husband, Andy O’Gara. “That’s the one thing you see about Reagan is (that she) truly has fun with it. You can tell she loves to be there at the track and loves being in the kart. That’s the basis for starting a success story. She is on the right track because if you don’t enjoy what you do, you’re not going to be successful at it.”
Column: Keep current on Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles are hot right now. Federal legislation is incentivizing EV ownership, and the local government is making EVs easier to own. You might even know someone who recently got one: at the end of 2021, there were 919 EVs registered in Carmel, compared to just 193 in 2017. Recent...
Indy Half Marathon returns to Fort Ben
Thousands of runners will be seen racing on trails that stretch through the City of Lawrence Oct. 1 as the 27th annual Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben returns. The trails and park roads spiral out through the 1,700-acre Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park, known for its blend of historical landmarks and nature landscapes.
A New View: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office rolls out body cameras to deputies, jail transport staff
Deputies at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are now equipped with body cameras that the county’s top law enforcement officer says will bring another level of transparency and accountability to the public. Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said the cameras, which can record audio and video, will be...
Canceled: Silver Alert issued for Lawrence woman
Update: Lawrence resident Barbara Sheasley was found safe the morning at approximately 9 a.m. Sept. 27 in Cumberland. No arrest was made upon her being found. No arrest was made upon her being found. Lawrence Police have not released any additional details at this time. A Silver Alert was issued...
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
