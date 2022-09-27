ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Cornell: Let’s continue our progress together in Alachua County

By Ken Cornell
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

As your county commissioner for the last eight years, my efforts have been to create a thriving economic community that focuses on the environment we cherish, the public safety we require and the infrastructure we need.

At all levels of government, the values of transparency, public input and the implementation of "best practices" are essential for a government to effectively work. It is important that we continue to invest in our children and neighborhoods, protect our water and the environment, and focus the county’s efforts on core services like roads and public safety.

I was born and raised in Gainesville. I am a product of our Alachua County public schools, I went to Terwilliger, Fort Clarke and Buchholz and only ever considered the University of Florida — Go Gators! I graduated first in my class with my master’s of accounting from the Fisher School of Accounting and worked in Atlanta for five years at Ernst & Young before returning to Gainesville for good in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016nTJ_0iBoFdpY00

I was raised here, chose to raise my children here and start various businesses here, and for the last eight years as your county commissioner, it has been my distinct pleasure to serve this community. Like many of you, I’m vested in this community and with your vote, I would like the opportunity to continue to serve you and the community that I love so much.

During the last eight years while reducing the county’s millage rate each year, your commission has done a number of important things. We have increased funding for our first responders and I’m proud to have again received the endorsement of the Alachua County firefighters.

We have increased funding for roads and committed to increasing this even more in the coming years. With the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places funding, we have invested in new and existing parks and purchased additional lands to preserve and conserve these public spaces.

While these are just a few of your County Commission's accomplishments, there is still so much to do and now more than ever, your voice is needed to ensure that Alachua County continues to progress despite attacks from Tallahassee to actually change the way your local government works.

In addition to the County Commission races, in November you will have an opportunity to vote "no” on a ballot question initiated by Rep. Clemons. Currently you can vote and are represented by all of your county commissioners. The powers-that-be in Tallahassee want to change this so that you can only vote for and are only represented by the commissioner that lives in your district.

If successful, this would result in a fundamental change to the structure of your local government and limit both your vote and your voice. At the commission level, it would cause turf wars and horse trading instead of strategic thinking and cooperative efforts.

Although the advocates for this initiative won't phrase it this way, we expect to see a well-funded campaign from dark money outside of Alachua County to convince you that for some reason it's better to have less representation and less accountability from your elected officials. I believe the voters will strongly reject this message from Tallahassee. Please vote “no” in November on this ballot initiative.

Our Founding Fathers knew that local government closest to the people was the best form of representation and it has been my distinct pleasure to serve each of you and my community. My name is Ken Cornell and, in November, I ask again for your support and your vote.

Ken Cornell is running for Alachua County Commission, District 4. This piece is part of a series of opinion columns written by candidates for office that are being published before November's election.

Join the conversation

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun. Share your opinion by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com . Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines .


This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Ken Cornell: Let’s continue our progress together in Alachua County

