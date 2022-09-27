ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencoe, MN

Comments / 0

Related
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
BLAINE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glencoe, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Glencoe, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
North Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
North Mankato, MN
Glencoe, MN
Crime & Safety
North Mankato, MN
Accidents
Southern Minnesota News

New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

Double-Fatal Crash in Kandiyohi County

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a double-fatal crash on Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township in Kandiyohi County. The accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast. A 2021 Ford Edge was westbound on Highway 7 – driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, and a 2019 GMC Yukon was southbound on 195th Street – driven by 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dahlheimer of Faribault. The vehicles collided and both drivers were killed. A passenger in the Edge – 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian – received life-threatening injuries and was transported to HCMC.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Glencoe Hospital
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJON

Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 26, 2022. Sept. 19th: Jacob Charles Holland, 30 of Owatonna was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrants - theft & 5th degree-controlled substance; Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Isaac Roger Salzbrunn, 22 of Anoka was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Eric Ray Slinde, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of receiving stolen property; Kenneth Lydell Whiting, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide

GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
GAYLORD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
knsiradio.com

Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — Just a few weeks after announcing the “long regional nightmare will be over” by mid-September, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that is not the case. According to MnDOT, there will be a nighttime lane closure at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway...
MONTICELLO, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy