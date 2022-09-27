Read full article on original website
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
Southern Minnesota News
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
klfdradio.com
Double-Fatal Crash in Kandiyohi County
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
bulletin-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen BMW, Mercedes speed and crash between Maple Grove and St. Paul
According to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, two drivers operating stolen BMW and Mercedes Benz cars drove between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon before one of the cars crashed with another and wounded the driver. In addition to a 15-year-old suspect in the BMW’s operation and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
fox9.com
Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Mankato man was over four times the legal alcohol limit in fatal ATV crash
A Mankato man was charged Friday in a fatal ATV crash that left a mother dead. Karissa Bode, 32, of North Mankato, died the day following the crash, after which she was hospitalized with serious injuries. Joshua Michael Wieland, 31, now faces charges of felony criminal vehicular homicide in Bode’s...
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 26, 2022. Sept. 19th: Jacob Charles Holland, 30 of Owatonna was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrants - theft & 5th degree-controlled substance; Simon Gene Potter, 31 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Isaac Roger Salzbrunn, 22 of Anoka was arrested in Monticello - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Eric Ray Slinde, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of receiving stolen property; Kenneth Lydell Whiting, 45 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI.
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
mprnews.org
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
knsiradio.com
Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 94
(KNSI) — Just a few weeks after announcing the “long regional nightmare will be over” by mid-September, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that is not the case. According to MnDOT, there will be a nighttime lane closure at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway...
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
