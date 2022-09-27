Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Beer Nut: Western Massachusetts Oktoberfest celebrations are on tap
A few weeks ago, I wrote about what I think makes a classic Oktoberfest beer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of Oktoberfest season (traditionally from the second to last Saturday in September to the first Sunday of October), I have a few local Oktoberfest celebrations to let you know about.
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
Westfield professor lays out facts in 1st part of online climate change series
WESTFIELD — Carsten Braun, Ph.D., a Westfield State University professor of geography, planning and sustainability, recently presented “Climate Change: What You Need to Know.” The Sept. 26 online workshop hosted by the Emily Williston Memorial Library in Easthampton, in partnership with Voices for Climate in Granville, was part of Climate Week activities at local libraries.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart
Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
Springfield mother calls for justice on anniversary of the unsolved 2018 killing of son, Carl Sepheus, Jr.: ‘The grieving doesn’t stop’
SPRINGFIELD — Michelle Thomas said she will never forget the trauma of sitting on a stoop in the rain four years ago and watching the blood drain from her murdered son’s body and run down the pavement. Her son, Carl L. Sepheus Jr., 30, had been shot to...
President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert
The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Northampton, Agawam climb list, two teams joins rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fourth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Hampshire County real estate transactions Sept. 18-24: All homes sold
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 74 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,976-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Ware that sold for $357,500.
Food Fest West highlights area restaurants
WEST SPRINGFIELD — There are many reasons besides good food to be a guest at Food Fest West. “It’s a fun way to network and try new and exciting cuisine, and we also add a few different elements (a silent auction and photo booth) plus it helps our business grant distribution,” said Robin L. Wozniak, executive director of West of the River Chamber of Commerce, which is sponsoring the event.
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
Hampshire County real estate Sept. 18-24: Top 10 most affordable homes sold
A condo in Northampton that sold for $120,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $388,855. The average price per square foot was $230.
City acquisition of former Friendly’s site called critical for staff parking, easing school bus congestion at nearby Sumner Avenue School
SPRINGFIELD — City and school officials warned that the city needs to act quickly to acquire the site of the former Friendly’s restaurant for use as overflow parking for the nearby Sumner Avenue School before the property owner decides to sell or lease the site to someone else.
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
Football Notebook: Longmeadow defensive line clicking, Amherst RB Jameson Dion close to 600 yards rushing & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The best defensive line in Western Massachusetts is led by Josiah Griffin and Bryce Gentry-Warrick at Springfield Central, but Longmeadow’s unit, powered by Nico Warren, Atticus Snow and Ben Mulcahy, is in contention for the No. 2 spot this fall.
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
Cellphone charger nearly causes Deerfield house fire
Crews were called to a fire alarm activation due to a faulty cellphone charger in Deerfield last weekend.
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
