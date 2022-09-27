Read full article on original website
go955.com
Suspicion of armed student places Parchment High School on lockdown
PARCHMENT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parchment High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, September 28 for a concern over a student with a gun. According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution after suspicion arose of a photo of a gun was sent in the school.
go955.com
Bronson nurse sentenced to probation for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo sentenced by a federal grand jury for tampering with vials of fentanyl. According to court records, the U.S. District Court sentenced 46-year-old Alison Marshall, who pleaded guilty, to five years probation and a $5,000 fine for tampering with a consumer product.
go955.com
2 hospitalized following passenger vehicle and semi-trailer truck crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A crash between a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle landed two people in the hospital in Cass County on Wednesday, September 28. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 11 a.m. on US-12 and Union Road in Porter Township.
