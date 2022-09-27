PARCHMENT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parchment High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, September 28 for a concern over a student with a gun. According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution after suspicion arose of a photo of a gun was sent in the school.

PARCHMENT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO