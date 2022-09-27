ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

The Saginaw News

Freeland sophomore Averie Pumford adds to golf resume

FREELAND, MI – After a golf meet at Emerald Golf Course in St. Johns, Averie Pumford returned home with some good news and bad news. The good news was that she set a Freeland girls golf record with a 74. The bad news was that her sister, Olivia Pumford, held the old record at 75. Less than a week later, Averie Pumford bettered her own record with a 71 at Pine River Country Club in Alma.
The Saginaw News

Saginaw's Mitchell Smith heads into final season in OHL

SAGINAW, MI – When he started his Ontario Hockey League career, Mitchell Smith didn’t dream of playing as a 20-year old defenseman for the Saginaw Spirit. “Playing as an over-ager isn’t anybody’s dream,” Smith said. “But it’s not a negative. A lot of players have moved on or gotten opportunities after being over-agers.”
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
Banana 101.5

Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
The Saginaw News

Incumbent challenged for Saginaw County board's Frankenmuth, Birch Run seat

FRANKENMUTH, MI — In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Dennis Krafft will attempt to keep a Saginaw County Board of Commissioners seat he first inhabited in 2006. The Republican from Frankenmuth will face Nancy Wilson Baird, of Burt, for the District 7 seat. Baird is only the second Democrat to challenge Krafft in his nine appearances on a general election ballot for the county’s governing body.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!

Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

