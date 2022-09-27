Read full article on original website
Freeland sophomore Averie Pumford adds to golf resume
FREELAND, MI – After a golf meet at Emerald Golf Course in St. Johns, Averie Pumford returned home with some good news and bad news. The good news was that she set a Freeland girls golf record with a 74. The bad news was that her sister, Olivia Pumford, held the old record at 75. Less than a week later, Averie Pumford bettered her own record with a 71 at Pine River Country Club in Alma.
See Saginaw-area’s stop athletic performances, with vote for Athlete of Week
The Michigan high school fall sports season marches on, with Saginaw-area athletes making their marks. From cross country to swimming to soccer to volleyball, the Saginaw area saw plenty of outstanding performances during the week of Sept. 18. Fans can vote for their favorite athlete through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct....
Readers have spoken: See which Week 6 Saginaw/Bay City game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
One of the biggest 8-player football games of the state with a possible conference title on the line will grace Merrill’s high school field Friday. And an MLive photographer will be at the game, with a special gallery of photos and perks for subscribers. Merrill is undefeated and ranked...
See Saginaw-area football teams trending up, with rankings
The Michigan high school football season enters Week 6, with teams fighting for playoff spots or conference champions. Check out Saginaw-area teams who are trending up, with rankings and upcoming games.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Seven Flint-area teams in this week’s Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Seven Flint-area teams are part of this week’s Associated Press high school football rankings. Lapeer (5-0) is ranked No. 9 in Division 1. Swartz Creek (5-0) is honorable mention in Division 2. North Branch (5-0) is No. 10 in Division 4, where Goodrich (4-1) is honorable...
Saginaw’s Mitchell Smith heads into final season in OHL
SAGINAW, MI – When he started his Ontario Hockey League career, Mitchell Smith didn’t dream of playing as a 20-year old defenseman for the Saginaw Spirit. “Playing as an over-ager isn’t anybody’s dream,” Smith said. “But it’s not a negative. A lot of players have moved on or gotten opportunities after being over-agers.”
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
wkar.org
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Ceremony honors lives lost, battles won at Saginaw hospital during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Ten chimes for 670 lives lost. The sound of bells opened and closed a somber, 20-minute ceremony outside the entrance of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper facility in Saginaw at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, when people gathered to reflect on the challenges the community has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
East Lansing restaurant employs robot server
Management said she's an extra set of hands even though she doesn't actually have them and that she's already bringing joy to customers.
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
Incumbent challenged for Saginaw County board’s Frankenmuth, Birch Run seat
FRANKENMUTH, MI — In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Dennis Krafft will attempt to keep a Saginaw County Board of Commissioners seat he first inhabited in 2006. The Republican from Frankenmuth will face Nancy Wilson Baird, of Burt, for the District 7 seat. Baird is only the second Democrat to challenge Krafft in his nine appearances on a general election ballot for the county’s governing body.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
Newcomers campaign for rural, southwest Saginaw County commissioner seat
CHESANING, MI — Two first-time candidates will compete for the District 6 seat on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners this fall. One of the candidates, though, comes from a family familiar with the post. Republican Denny Harris — father of current Commissioner Kyle Harris, who will not seek...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
Advocates hope Michigan recycling overhaul sees daylight in lame duck
LANSING, MI — Advocates have set their sights on the forthcoming lame duck legislative session later this year as the last chance to get traction on a bipartisan bill package that would modernize Michigan’s solid waste management laws to boost recycling and composting. The 8-bill solid waste legislation...
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
