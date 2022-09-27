Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Driver abandoned crash after car hit mailbox, caught fire on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver following a vehicle crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pecan Grove Drive, not far from East Southcross. According to police, a caller...
KSAT 12
Pair taken to hospital after early-morning crash on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a sedan crashed into a median off the highway on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Highway 151 near Hunt Lane, not far from Potranco Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
2 overnight fires in backyard buildings burn dangerously close to homes
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled two separate fires overnight which burned uncomfortably close to homes. The first broke out after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind a home in the 2800 block of Mission Road. A man who lives in the home told KSAT 12 News that the building...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
KSAT 12
Illegal street racing, car gatherings fueling concerns for neighbors along Southwest Military
SAN ANTONIO – Illegal street racing is once again fueling concerns on the Southwest Side. People in the area say there’s been a recent uptick in late-night street racing on Southwest Military Drive and are looking to local leaders for answers. “It seems like they’re back in the...
KSAT 12
Man shot in neck by other driver, crashes into house north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot at another driver on Tuesday evening. Police said a 22-year-old male driver and two passengers were heading in the 200 block of Dean, near Zilla Street and McCullough Avenue, when the car in front of them came to an abrupt stop.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
Gas line break closes I-10 West access roads near Leon Springs
Drivers can expect closures for the next few hours
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at far West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut and stabbed a man with a knife during a fight at a far West Side apartment overnight, according to San Antonio police. Destiny Nicole Jimenez, 22, was taken into police custody. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m....
KSAT 12
Last Chance Ministries left picking up the pieces after being burglarized, vandalized
SAN ANTONIO – Last Chance Ministries was recently burglarized and vandalized -- the inside of the church and their shuttle busses were hit. Church members said they don’t understand why a place of worship would ever be a target for anyone, much less a place that gives back to their community.
KTSA
17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars on charges he ran over a man after they started arguing in a convenience store parking lot. 29 year old Milton Tejeda was killed September 21 in a parking lot near the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge.
Crime Stoppers release video of suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at a northwest side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio released new video Wednesday morning of a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that happened in a northwest side parking lot. San Antonio Police said the incident happened on June 25 around 2:20 a.m. at the EZ Wash off the 4100 block of Gardendale.
'Emotional roller coaster': Live Oak Police search for person of interest after woman found in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO — Questions continue to mount after a mother was found dead in a drainage ditch in Live Oak. Meanwhile, Live Oak Police are on the hunt for a person of interest. Keith Hammond is the victim's boyfriend. Police want to find him and question him. Last week,...
KSAT 12
Fight inside East Side bar led to deadly shooting of woman, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after being shot outside an East Side bar was among a group of people who earlier had been involved in a fight inside the business. They found Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the back seat of a car in...
KSAT 12
Local CPS Energy crews headed to Florida to provide help after Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO – Some local CPS Energy employees will be providing a helping hand to people in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, which is carrying heavy rain and powerful winds, could cause widespread power outages in that state. The Jacksonville Electric Authority requested help in...
KTSA
SAPD looking for two suspects after robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a south side Burlington Coat Factory. Investigators say the robbery happened in the 2900-hundred block of SW Military Drive, and Crime Stoppers is offering a...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
foxsanantonio.com
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
KSAT 12
‘Oversight on my part’: Judge Speedlin Gonzalez found with loaded gun at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO – A loaded handgun was found in the carry-on luggage of Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez at San Antonio International Airport last week, records obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Judge Speedlin Gonzalez, who was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami...
