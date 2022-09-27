Read full article on original website
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Graphic novel with AI-generated art gets unprecedented copyright
As interest grows for AI-assisted artwork programs like DALL-E, so do the controversies surrounding their legal and ethical implications. The newest example of this nebulous realm might be its thorniest yet. As Ars Technica and elsewhere reported yesterday, New York-based artist Kris Kashtanova claims to be the first known artist to receive a US copyright registration for Zayra of the Dawn, a graphic novel featuring latent diffusion AI-assisted artwork.
bitpinas.com
Galería Paloma Launches Exhibit 1/1, NFT ‘The Twelve’ for Crypto Art Week Asia
Editing by Nathaniel Cajuday. Additional Information by Michael Mislos. The prestigious gallery Galería Paloma, in line with the upcoming Crypto Art Week Asia (CAWA) event this September 28 to 30, 2022, curated digital artworks of 12 artists from the Philippines and Singapore and launched their exhibit 1/1 last September September 23.
Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’
A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
Amsterdam Art Museum Incorporates Real Bugs In a New Exhibition
Plenty of science museums have exhibits dedicated to insects and arthropods. Plenty of art museums feature art in which insects play a significant role. But until now, those two worlds haven’t really converged. Every once in a while they’ll overlap, sometimes to surreal effect, as when Damien Hirst’s “A Thousand Years” — which incorporates living flies — drew the ire of PETA and was taken down at an art museum in Germany.
Neon shapes and collodion wet plates – this is the British Photography Awards
The 100% non-profit competition acts as a platform to showcase photographers' work while raising money for charity
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's $1 billion art collection, containing more than 150 masterpieces, is heading to auction — take a look at some of the best paintings
More than 150 pieces of art owned by late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen are going up for auction in November. The pieces, spanning 500 years of art history, could raise $1 billion for philanthropic efforts. The artworks come from the likes of van Gogh, O'Keeffe, Monet, Seurat, and more. Take...
