Public comment period open for petitions to add qualifying medical conditions for medical cannabis

The Office of Medical Cannabis will accept public written comment through the end of business day on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on petitions to add qualifying medical conditions for Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program.

Petitions under consideration: Gastroparesis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome / Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Opioid Use Disorder.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) accepts petitions from the public every year from June 1 through July 31 to add a qualifying medical condition or delivery method (the form in which a medication is taken).

How to submit your comments

By email to: health.can

nabis.addmedicalcondi

tion@state.mn.us. By U.S. mail to: Office of Medical Cannabis; P.O. Box 64882; St. Paul, MN 55164-0882

Next steps

This fall, MDH will send all eligible petitions, scientific reviews developed by MDH staff and public written comments to the Medical Cannabis Review Panel, which will meet to review the materials. The date for the review panel meeting is to be determined.

By Nov. 1, the panel will provide the Commissioner of Health a written report of the findings, identifying potential public health benefits and potential risks by adding or not adding a proposed condition. The Commissioner will approve or deny petitions by Dec. 1.

To learn more, visit Petitions Process for Adding Qualifying Medical Conditions, Delivery Methods, https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/cannabis/petitions/index.html.