ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Public comment period open for petitions to add qualifying medical conditions for medical cannabis

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 2 days ago

The Office of Medical Cannabis will accept public written comment through the end of business day on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on petitions to add qualifying medical conditions for Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program.

Petitions under consideration: Gastroparesis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome / Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Opioid Use Disorder.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) accepts petitions from the public every year from June 1 through July 31 to add a qualifying medical condition or delivery method (the form in which a medication is taken).

How to submit your comments

By email to: health.can

nabis.addmedicalcondi

tion@state.mn.us. By U.S. mail to: Office of Medical Cannabis; P.O. Box 64882; St. Paul, MN 55164-0882

Next steps

This fall, MDH will send all eligible petitions, scientific reviews developed by MDH staff and public written comments to the Medical Cannabis Review Panel, which will meet to review the materials. The date for the review panel meeting is to be determined.

By Nov. 1, the panel will provide the Commissioner of Health a written report of the findings, identifying potential public health benefits and potential risks by adding or not adding a proposed condition. The Commissioner will approve or deny petitions by Dec. 1.

To learn more, visit Petitions Process for Adding Qualifying Medical Conditions, Delivery Methods, https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/cannabis/petitions/index.html.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

DNR asks waterfowl hunters to take precautions for avian flu

With some waterfowl hunting seasons already happening, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds. “Waterfowl hunters can take steps to minimize the risk of spreading the virus,” said Michelle Carstensen, DNR wildlife health program supervisor. “We’re already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds before fall, so the virus is currently present in Minnesota.” ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Long live the king

“Migratory monarch butterfly now endangered,” said a press release from International Union for Conservation of Nature (www.iucn.org). The press release continued, “The migratory monarch butterfly, known for its spectacular annual journey of up to 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) across the Americas, has entered the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as endangered. Monarchs are at risk of extinction. “The endangered migratory monarch butterfly is a subspecies of the monarch butterfly....
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

DNR conservation officer candidates graduate from academy, hit the field

Eighteen people graduated Sept. 13, from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy, after training for 16 weeks in all aspects of their new careers as conservation officers. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced conservation officers before assuming their assigned stations. The officers have a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. Some are veterans, while others left jobs as police officers to join the DNR. Others worked as...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

DNR encourages deer hunters to make a plan

Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 17, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to make a plan for the season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer. “The start of fall is an exciting time for hunters who are looking forward to deer season,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big game program leader. “Because regulations and CWD testing requirements can change year-to-year, it’s critical for hunters to think ahead and make...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Aitkin Independent Age

Waterfowl hunters reminded to clean equipment, dogs too

Duck and goose hunting begins in the north and central zones of Minnesota on Sept. 24. While hunters prepare for hunting adventures, they should also be remindful of the risks of spreading aquatic invasive species (AIS). From state and federal agencies to private individuals and nonprofit groups, the battle to prevent the spread of invasive species and manage their impacts is being waged on multiple fronts. For waterfowlers, anglers and others who enjoy wetlands and waterways, learning to identify invasive species and alerting property owners...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Farmers loading hay on state highways

Question: Is it legal for farmers to load hay on a state highway? Our neighbor bales several miles of state highway ditches. To load the round bales he drives down the highway with a pickup and bale wagon. His son is in the ditch with a tractor and loader. The son gets a bale on the loader and driving perpendicular to the road drives up the ditch and puts the bale on the bale wagon. The son with the loader stops with his front wheels on the shoulder of the road and puts the bale on the trailer. The bale...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Those pesky caps are a real problem

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that you shouldn’t put plastic bottle caps that are less than three inches wide in diameter into the recycling bin?– Bill S., Grafton, VT Yes! It is true that you shouldn’t recycle plastic bottle caps that are less than three inches in diameter; in fact, you shouldn’t recycle anything that is less than three inches in diameter. Why is this? During the recycling process, plastics...
HAWAII STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Follow the Great River Road

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown Program is teaming up with the Minnesota Great River Road to highlight some of the best the fall season has to offer. September is “Drive the Great River Road Month” in all 10 Mississippi River states. The 565-mile Great River Road runs from Lake Itasca to the Iowa border through 20 counties, 43 communities and three tribal nations. The route features more than 700 things to see and do, including more than 250 Minnesota Grown member locations along or near the route. For more information, visit www.mnmississippiriver.com and www.experiencemississippiriver.com.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Medical Conditions#Nabis#Petitions#Medical Cannabis Program#Mdh#Delivery Methods
Aitkin Independent Age

DNR reminds hunters to watch for wild ricers during early waterfowl seasons

Minnesota waterfowl hunters taking part in early teal and goose hunting seasons in September need to be aware of and cautious of wild rice harvesters, because wild rice is ripening at the same time as these early waterfowl hunting seasons. Minnesota’s experimental early teal season runs from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 7, with shooting hours from sunrise to sunset. This year’s early goose season runs from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 18, with shooting hours from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Complete firearms safety now

It’s still summer, but hunting season isn’t that far off. If you need to complete your firearms safety certification to hunt this fall now’s the time to take care of it, since classes and field days fill quickly. Students age 11 and older may take their classroom training online. Students age 14 and older may also complete a virtual field day instead of the in-person field day by signing up for and completing the online hunter safety course. Students ages 12 and 13 who want...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
72
Followers
255
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy