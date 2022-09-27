An anthology on wellness

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By by Emily Krekelberg Minnesota Extension
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
Ag workers and farmers have mental health needs, too

Fall can be a stressful time on the farm, mentally, emotionally and physically. There are so many ways to write about this topic and so many things to cover. Below is a collection of short articles on various topics related to wellness on the farm; it’s my hope that you find something here that is helpful to you.

Five quick self-care swaps for harvest season

Self-care is the active choice to engage in the activities that are required to gain or maintain an optimal level of overall health. Self-care includes activities like eating, sleeping, socializing, hobbies, being active. I often hear the excuse, “I don’t have time for that kind of stuff.” With all due respect, I disagree. Here are five quick “swaps” you can make to integrate self-care easily into your busy harvest schedule.

1. Instead of bringing pop and a candy bar along for a snack, try water or chocolate milk and a protein bar.

2. Instead of losing your temper when something goes wrong, try taking three deep breaths.

3. Instead of staying up late looking at the weather radar, try being screen-free when you get in the house and getting some extra sleep.

4. Instead of sitting during a break, try going for a quick walk.

5. Instead of spending the entire day alone, try inviting a friend or family member to join you for a few hours.

What will you do with your 10 minutes?

I have a challenge for you, dear readers. Before the end of next month, I want you to pick a week. Every day that week, you are going to set aside ten minutes for yourself. It doesn’t need to be at the same time every day, it just needs to happen. Tell your spouse, your kids, your employees, whoever you need to tell. Make it clear that during “Your 10 minutes,” you will be unavailable.

During this magical ten-minute timeframe, you are going to do something for yourself. Take a walk, read the newspaper, sip some coffee, stare out the window, work on a puzzle — the possibilities are endless! The important thing is that it is something you “want” to do, not something you “have” to do. Work, chores and errands are not allowed. Do something that brings you joy, contentment, serenity, or another positive emotion. After your 10 minutes, you can get back to all the other stuff on your plate — it will still be there waiting for you. I promise.

Too often, we are the biggest barriers to ourselves. This is especially true with self-care. I so often hear comments like, “I don’t have time to do the things I enjoy.” Maybe you don’t have an entire day to do whatever you want, but I bet you can find 600 seconds. That’s right. Ten minutes is just 600 seconds. You can find 600 seconds in your day. Your mind and body will thank you for it.

You have 600 seconds, every day for a week. Use them wisely. What will you do with your 10 minutes?

The isolation factor

Isolation has long been considered a stressor in agriculture. Sometimes we may wonder what’s stressful about isolation — I’m sure many of you out there enjoy time to yourself. Granted, being isolated may not seem to be a high-pressure stress factor like getting crops harvested. However, isolation can be a huge contributor to long term (or chronic) stress. It’s common for people who work in agriculture to do much of their work alone. Long hours in solitude and usually shortened time with family and friends can take a toll over time. A lack of emotional support and a general outlet for our energy can leave us feeling fatigued and stressed. What’s worse, when we are under stress, we tend to isolate ourselves to protect others which only further exacerbates the issue.

Even though we may not be able to see each other a lot during busy times of year, staying connected to our social networks is important. The following are some ways you can check on your neighbors during times of high stress.

•Drop off food with a note saying how much you appreciate them;

•Call them up and ask how they are doing;

•Organize a meet-up such as morning coffee or lunch; or

•Offer to help by doing a supply run with them.

As we navigate times of high stress, remember that everyone’s threshold for stress is different. Respect that although we may have similar circumstances, we all experience it in a different way. Be patient, be kind and be helpful. As always, don’t forget to take care of yourself.

Busting burnout

When we hear the word “burnout” we likely conjure up a bunch of images in our head: someone that has fallen asleep at their desk, a person that looks overly tired and seems a little too disorganized, the ever-popular rubbing of the temples with a deep sigh. If any of these mental images sound like something you’ve seen or experienced, I’m glad you’re reading. Burnout exists in every context of work and the work of agriculture is not immune to burnout. Burnout is a form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling swamped. Excessive emotional, physical and mental stress can make us feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained and unable to keep up with life’s demands. Burnout is more than just stress; it is the result of too much stress.

The five key symptoms of burnout are increased anxiety, general fatigue, lack of creativity and purpose, emotional numbness (depression) and a cynical outlook. If you think you or someone you know is experiencing burnout, there are several strategies you can use. It may be hard to find the motivation but remember that YOU are an asset to your business. No one else is going to put your health first, so learn to advocate for yourself. Even if it means taking some time away from work or readjusting your schedule. This can sound harsh, but every job is replaceable. You, however, are not replaceable. Treat yourself like the high-value asset you are.

If there are work-specific stressors, evaluate your options. Discuss these concerns with someone. Think about schedule or expectation changes that may help take some pressure off. Again, advocate for what you need to be successful. This isn’t a sign of weakness, but a sign of wisdom and foresight that what you’re doing currently is not sustainable. For any type of stress, it’s also important to seek support. Being able to talk about what we are experiencing and having others acknowledge it not as a fault but as a challenge can do a lot for our mental health. It’s likely the way you’re feeling is felt by others. Strong support systems promote emotional health and can help you get back to “you.” In addition, focus spending time on taking care of yourself intentionally; mindfulness provides a big boost to mental, emotional and physical health. I encourage you to find one way you can incorporate mindfulness into your life today. Your health will thank you.

Five key symptoms of burnout:

• Increased anxiety

• General fatigue

• Lack of creativity

• Emotional numbness

• Cynical outlook

Emily Krekelberg is an Extension educator for farm, safety and health.

