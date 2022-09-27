ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Ask a trooper: State Highway hay loading?

By By Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 2 days ago

Question: Is it legal for farmers to load hay on a state highway? Our neighbor bales several miles of state highway ditches. To load the round bales he drives down the highway with a pickup and bale wagon. His son is in the ditch with a tractor and loader. The son gets a bale on the loader and driving perpendicular to the road drives up the ditch and puts the bale on the bale wagon. The son with the loader stops with his front wheels on the shoulder of the road and puts the bale on the trailer. The bale wagon is stopped on the state highway in the lane of traffic so the bale can be loaded. Is this legal?

Answer: This would not be safe or legal. The loading would need to take place off the highway. With harvest season upon us, this is a great reminder that we all need to share the road.

What drivers should know about farm vehicles on the road:

• Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop.

• The equipment makes wide turns and sometimes crosses over the center line.

• Farm vehicles can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

Safety guidance for motorists:

• Pay attention at all times when driving.

• Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or slowly drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.

• When approaching farm equipment, slow down and use caution. Put additional space between your vehicle and the farm equipment ahead. Don’t assume the equipment operator can see you.

• Be patient and wait for a safe place to pass.

• Wear seatbelts.

• Drive with headlights on.

Safety guidance for farm equipment operators:

• Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.

• Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.

• Drive slow-moving vehicles in the right-hand lane as close to the edge of the roadway as possible.

• Consider using an escort vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night and if the equipment is large enough that it may extend across the center line.

• Avoid encouraging or signaling motorists to pass. Pull over when safe, and let traffic pass.

• Pick up any debris left on the highway by the equipment or contact MnDOT to remove it.

• Plan your routes so wide equipment will not hit or damage signs, guardrails, light poles and other roadway structures.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to

Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.

(You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).

Comments / 0

Related
Mille Lacs Messenger

Ask a trooper: Honking horn illegal?

Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article). I find this hard to believe. So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal? What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them? And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder? Please explain. Thank you. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Native youth face mental health challenges

Did you know that both Aitkin and Mille Lacs Counties have some of the highest rates of suicide in the state of Minnesota? Additionally, American Indians have the highest rate of suicide. According to Aanjibimaadizing (aanji.org/suicide-prevention/), “Suicide and substance use are connected issues,” indicating a mental health issue at the core. Statistics listed on aanji.org/suicide-prevention/ state that the ages 15-34 make up 55 percent of those who die by suicide...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Join the Minnesota State Patrol

Are you looking to join the Minnesota State Patrol? If so, there are two opportunities to do so, including a new academy for experienced peace officers. Applications are now being accepted for our Experienced Traffic Safety Officer (ETSO) academy and our traditional academy. To be eligible for the ETSO academy, Peace officers must have a minimum of two years of sworn full-time experience and have proven experience in conducting traffic stops, investigating crashes, and arresting impaired drivers. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Minnesota waterfowl migration and hunting report, Sept. 1, 2022

The following report is a compilation of state and federal wildlife manager reportsand waterfowl surveys from across Minnesota. This is the first report for 2022. Spring waterfowl surveys showed near average numbers of ducks in Minnesota. Mallard populations were at their long-term average, blue-winged teal were 24 percent below their long-term average, and other ducks were three percent below the long-term average. The Canada goose population was four percent above...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lakes, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
Detroit Lakes, MN
Industry
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

More than 700 Minnesotans died by suicide in 2020

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide rates in Minnesota declined slightly in 2020, but it’s important to remember there were a record number of suicides in 2019, and this is the sixth year in a row where more than 700 Minnesotans have died by suicide. There are far too many deaths, and many families are devastated by these deaths. Just as many people know first aid, people need to know the warning signs of suicide and what to do. Some of the warning signs...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Minnesota Historical Society seeks applicants for NAAIR program

Applications must be submitted on or before Sept. 30 The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) is seeking applicants for its community engaging, Native American Artist-in-Residence (NAAIR) program. NAAIR artists study MNHS collections in order to better understand their respective art forms and then share their knowledge with the community. More information and the application are available at https://www.mnhs.org/residencies/naair. “Having the privilege of getting to work so closely with Native American Artists-in-Residence...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Special education evals available

In response to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 2004) Minnesota School Districts must demonstrate that “all children with disabilities, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disabilities, and who are in need of special education and related services, are identified, located and evaluated.” This responsibility extends to children with disabilities who are educated at home or in nonpublic schools. Upon request, your local public school will provide information to concerned parents on specific disabilities including information...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
129
Followers
242
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy