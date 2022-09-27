ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs Health System to offer COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccine Booster Shots

By by Marilyn Phillips Mille Lacs Health System
 2 days ago

Mille Lacs Health System will offer COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine booster shots at the Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy in Isle and at the Mille Lacs Health System Family Medicine Clinic in Onamia. The new vaccine was formulated to address the Omicron variant and was recently approved by the FDA.

The vaccine clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the pharmacy in Isle beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27. These clinics are limited to adults 18+. Vaccines will be offered daily at the Onamia Clinic of Mille Lacs Health System for children 12-17 beginning on Oct. 3. Proof of vaccination is required, and appointments can be made by calling 320-676-3115 for the pharmacy in Isle or 320-532-3154 for the Onamia Clinic. The hours in both locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be reminded to bring your vaccination card at the time you make the appointment.

This vaccine can only be given to those who have completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations (the first two shots).One does not have to have had the booster shots (shots three and four) to be eligible for this new vaccine booster. The cost of the boosters is covered 100 percent by most insurance plans.

The Pfizer Bivalent vaccine is for anyone 12 years and older; the Moderna vaccine is for anyone 18 years and older. Mille Lacs Health System currently has the Pfizer Bivalent vaccine on-site. The Moderna vaccine has been delayed a few weeks due to distribution issues.

The new Bivalent vaccine booster has been reformulated to include the newest variant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 and is compatible and interchangeable with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The COVID-19 virus changes over time and it’s important to keep one’s protection up to date. The updated vaccine includes components of the original virus strain as well as the Omicron variant.

The updated booster you receive does not have to be from the same manufacturer that made the vaccine you received for your primary vaccination or previous booster. If you have not been vaccinated, you are not eligible for this new booster shot.

Mille Lacs Health System will also be offering influenza shots beginning Oct. 1. It may be more convenient for you to get both shots at the same time. If you prefer this option, tell the pharmacist or clinic staff at the time you make your appointment.

Please visit the Mille Lacs Health System website for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 at COVID-19 Vaccine Information | Patients & Visitors | Mille Lacs Health System (mlhealth.org).

If you would like more information about community transmission rates for Mille Lacs and surrounding counties, please visit the Centers for Disease Control county tracking site at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

