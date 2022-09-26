ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon man gets probation for police standoff three weeks ago

A Pulaski County man is sentenced for a police standoff earlier this month. Troy Smalenberg of Dixon was sentenced to five years supervised probation on Tuesday for one count of third-degree domestic assault. Smalenberg had originally been charged with first-degree assault, as well as resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
DIXON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

School bus involved in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
City
Licking, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Laclede Record

Laquey school goes on lockdown

Laquey schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities received a call about a gun on the school grounds. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says no threats were made in the incident at the school. “The teacher was aware and noticed a kid that was fidgeting so she pulled him out of class and discovered that he had a gun on him,” explained Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench. “The resource officers came, took control of the minor, called us and that’s when we went out there.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LAQUEY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Camden County Endangered Silver Advisory

Officials in Camden County have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing. 74-year-old Elaine Nelson disappeared from Roach, Mo., at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say Nelson has Alzheimer’s. She drives a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B. If you know of Nelson’s...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County Sheriff Department Investigating Suspicious Death

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Lebanon woman. On September 26, 2022, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was discovered over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. Deputies searched the area east of the residence, along the highway, and located the body. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office followed several leads that led to the identification of the body. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said his office is following up on several leads.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Couple With Lebanon Ties Die In Officer Involved Shooting

A couple with Lebanon ties have been identified as the two people killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Christian County. Authorities say 37-year-old Timothy Shafer and 23-year-old Donna Bailey were killed after officers in Christian County tried to stop Shafer on Highway 65 early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired. Officials say Shafer took off and tried to run over a deputy during the pursuit.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Suspicious Death In Laclede County

(KTTS News) — The Laclede County Sheriff is investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Lebanon. The body of Hope Arnold, 33, was found Monday on an embankment near Highway 66 and Hazelgreen. A preliminary autopsy shows she died from blunt force trauma. KY3 says Arnold was released...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man accused of giving mother fatal dose of illicit drugs has trial delayed

A Camden County man’s murder trial is delayed until next year. It was Monday when Judge Matthew Hamner granted the state’s request for a continuance in their case against Dereck Beck of Camdenton. Beck is charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving his mother a controlled substance he made from illicit ingredients in January 2021. The drugs led to the woman’s death.
CAMDENTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Criminal Hearing In Phelps County Murder Case Scheduled Tomorrow

A criminal motion hearing and arraignment are scheduled for tomorrow in Phelps County for 38-year-old Michael Billingsley of Beulah, Missouri. Billingsley is charged with second-degree murder, domestic assault, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield of Beulah in Southern Phelps County on August 21st. Judge Kenneth Clayton denied a bond modification for Billingsley. It was determined during the hearing that Billingsley is a flight risk.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home

An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
ELDON, MO
KYTV

Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school

LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
LAQUEY, MO
KTLO

Coffee with Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin Thursday morning

Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin invites the community to join him Thursday morning for Coffee with the Sheriff at 8:30 at Roy’s Store and Restaurant located off Missouri State Highway 181 in Dora. This will an opportunity to discuss public safety issues, build strong community relationships, or just have a great cup of coffee.
OZARK COUNTY, MO

