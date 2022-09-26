Read full article on original website
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
School district in Pulaski County locks down after student brings gun to school
A school district in Pulaski County goes on lockdown after a student brings a gun to school. The Laquey School District announced that it had gone on lockdown Monday after a report was made that there was a possible threat to the school. Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench says an...
kjluradio.com
Dixon man gets probation for police standoff three weeks ago
A Pulaski County man is sentenced for a police standoff earlier this month. Troy Smalenberg of Dixon was sentenced to five years supervised probation on Tuesday for one count of third-degree domestic assault. Smalenberg had originally been charged with first-degree assault, as well as resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Record
Laquey school goes on lockdown
Laquey schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities received a call about a gun on the school grounds. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says no threats were made in the incident at the school. “The teacher was aware and noticed a kid that was fidgeting so she pulled him out of class and discovered that he had a gun on him,” explained Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench. “The resource officers came, took control of the minor, called us and that’s when we went out there.” For more on this story see the LCR.
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Endangered Silver Advisory
Officials in Camden County have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing. 74-year-old Elaine Nelson disappeared from Roach, Mo., at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say Nelson has Alzheimer’s. She drives a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B. If you know of Nelson’s...
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Sheriff Department Investigating Suspicious Death
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Lebanon woman. On September 26, 2022, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was discovered over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. Deputies searched the area east of the residence, along the highway, and located the body. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office followed several leads that led to the identification of the body. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said his office is following up on several leads.
myozarksonline.com
Couple With Lebanon Ties Die In Officer Involved Shooting
A couple with Lebanon ties have been identified as the two people killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Christian County. Authorities say 37-year-old Timothy Shafer and 23-year-old Donna Bailey were killed after officers in Christian County tried to stop Shafer on Highway 65 early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired. Officials say Shafer took off and tried to run over a deputy during the pursuit.
Ozarks First.com
Lebanon woman died from blunt force trauma right after prison release
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on...
KTTS
Suspicious Death In Laclede County
(KTTS News) — The Laclede County Sheriff is investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Lebanon. The body of Hope Arnold, 33, was found Monday on an embankment near Highway 66 and Hazelgreen. A preliminary autopsy shows she died from blunt force trauma. KY3 says Arnold was released...
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man accused of giving mother fatal dose of illicit drugs has trial delayed
A Camden County man’s murder trial is delayed until next year. It was Monday when Judge Matthew Hamner granted the state’s request for a continuance in their case against Dereck Beck of Camdenton. Beck is charged with involuntary manslaughter for giving his mother a controlled substance he made from illicit ingredients in January 2021. The drugs led to the woman’s death.
myozarksonline.com
Criminal Hearing In Phelps County Murder Case Scheduled Tomorrow
A criminal motion hearing and arraignment are scheduled for tomorrow in Phelps County for 38-year-old Michael Billingsley of Beulah, Missouri. Billingsley is charged with second-degree murder, domestic assault, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield of Beulah in Southern Phelps County on August 21st. Judge Kenneth Clayton denied a bond modification for Billingsley. It was determined during the hearing that Billingsley is a flight risk.
Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile Taken Into Custody After Monday Incident At Laquey School
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports that an 11-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody after an incident today at Laquey School. The school system went into an immediate soft lockdown. No students nor staff members were in danger of harm during the incident.
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
KYTV
Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
KTLO
Coffee with Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin Thursday morning
Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin invites the community to join him Thursday morning for Coffee with the Sheriff at 8:30 at Roy’s Store and Restaurant located off Missouri State Highway 181 in Dora. This will an opportunity to discuss public safety issues, build strong community relationships, or just have a great cup of coffee.
Rolla man accused of taking $30K from elderly woman
A Rolla, Missouri man is accused of racking up nearly $30,000 in debit card transactions on a card belonging to an elderly woman's dead husband.
PHOTOS: Mountain Grove police chase leads to massive drug bust
Mountain Grove, Mo. – A storage unit was damaged when a car fleeing police crashed Saturday. The Mountain Grove Police Department says officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen out of Greene County. It fled south of town before crashing into a storage unit. With the help of a K9, police found a gun, meth, […]
