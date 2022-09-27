Read full article on original website
La Follette Beer Board expected to issue violation notice
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Based on the agenda set for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting for the City of La Follette Mayor and Council, the Beer Board is expected to issue a violation notice. Quick Shop Market, the former Kenny’s Pioneer, at 1708 East Central Avenue, will be served...
September 29, 2022
TOP PHOTO: Rent a little or a lot of space here at Solid Self Storage. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can…. By Charlie Hutson LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral…
LFD Firefighters deal with smoke first hand during training
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Where there’s smoke, there’s training. It was a training session on dealing with smoke on Wednesday morning for firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department. LFD Chief Jimmy Pack explains that LFD Training Officer Joey Gilbert had all LFD veteran firefighters and the...
Charles “Chuck” Wade Nelson, age 66 of LaFollette
Charles “Chuck” Wade Nelson, age 66 of LaFollette, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 1, 1956 to the late Paul and Mae Ruth (Cox) Nelson. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, raising cattle, building houses, and doing some maintenance at SL Tennessee.
Complaints of alcohol being sold to minors prompt LPD investigation
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An investigation by officers with the La Follette Police Department that began back in the summer is about to come full circle at Tuesday’s City of La Follette Beer Board meeting. “We received complaints that the employees of The Quick Shop were selling alcohol...
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
Officers win lengthy foot chase with suspect through DT La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was traveling on Central Avenue in LaFollette when he noticed Ronnie Austin Daugherty walking westbound. Deputy Phillips knew that Daugherty had a warrant for his arrest and confirmed the warrant with the county jail. Phillips radioed...
Outta space? Too much stuff? Solid Self Storage is ready to help.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can make for tight living quarters. Why not give yourself some elbow room and rent the space you need for those extra items you don’t use that often. There’s clean, convenient storage space for you at a fair price not far from your home right here in La Follette. It’s Solid Self Storage.
Mailer scam targeting Tennessee residents and businesses, officials say
TENNESSEE — Tennessee residents should be on the lookout for an official-looking mailer that is actually a scam. Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning residents about a mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, according to a release.
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Throwback Thursday turns the clock back to the mid-1960s
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral Home and finally Roach Funeral Home. In the mid-1960s, this building was completely destroyed by fire. This property set vacant for many...
Henry Hamblin Jr. age 83 of LaFollette
Henry Hamblin Jr. age 83 of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was a member of the Jacksboro Masonic Lodge #322 and a US Army Veteran Infantryman in the Korean War. Preceded in death by parents: Jake and Mable Spurlock Hamblin, grandson: Brian David Hess, brother: Edward Hamblin, sisters: Judy Bray, Beulah Suttles Wilson, uncle: John Spurlock.
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee proclaims Sep. 30 a statewide day of prayer and fasting
(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need to acknowledge a sovereign God and seek forgiveness. The governor is again this year declaring an official state day of prayer, humility and fasting. The proclamation signed by Lee this past week sets the observance for this coming Friday, Sep....
Serena “Nina” Hughes age 46 of LaFollette
Serena “Nina” Hughes age 46 of LaFollette, TN went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2022. Preceded in death by mother-in-law: Mama Jackie. Sons: Ryan “Pooper” Colligan, Joseph “Joey” Colligan, Devlin “Swev” Dukes and Jamal Lamar Wright. Grandchildren: Baileigh “Tater...
More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee
(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
