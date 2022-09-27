ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

La Follette Beer Board expected to issue violation notice

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Based on the agenda set for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting for the City of La Follette Mayor and Council, the Beer Board is expected to issue a violation notice. Quick Shop Market, the former Kenny’s Pioneer, at 1708 East Central Avenue, will be served...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

September 29, 2022

TOP PHOTO: Rent a little or a lot of space here at Solid Self Storage. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can…. By Charlie Hutson LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral…
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

LFD Firefighters deal with smoke first hand during training

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Where there’s smoke, there’s training. It was a training session on dealing with smoke on Wednesday morning for firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department. LFD Chief Jimmy Pack explains that LFD Training Officer Joey Gilbert had all LFD veteran firefighters and the...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Charles “Chuck” Wade Nelson, age 66 of LaFollette

Charles “Chuck” Wade Nelson, age 66 of LaFollette, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 1, 1956 to the late Paul and Mae Ruth (Cox) Nelson. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, raising cattle, building houses, and doing some maintenance at SL Tennessee.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Lafollette, TN
Lafollette, TN
1450wlaf.com

Complaints of alcohol being sold to minors prompt LPD investigation

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An investigation by officers with the La Follette Police Department that began back in the summer is about to come full circle at Tuesday’s City of La Follette Beer Board meeting. “We received complaints that the employees of The Quick Shop were selling alcohol...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park

(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
NORRIS, TN
1450wlaf.com

Officers win lengthy foot chase with suspect through DT La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was traveling on Central Avenue in LaFollette when he noticed Ronnie Austin Daugherty walking westbound. Deputy Phillips knew that Daugherty had a warrant for his arrest and confirmed the warrant with the county jail. Phillips radioed...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Outta space? Too much stuff? Solid Self Storage is ready to help.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can make for tight living quarters. Why not give yourself some elbow room and rent the space you need for those extra items you don’t use that often. There’s clean, convenient storage space for you at a fair price not far from your home right here in La Follette. It’s Solid Self Storage.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Andrew Carroll
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mailer scam targeting Tennessee residents and businesses, officials say

TENNESSEE — Tennessee residents should be on the lookout for an official-looking mailer that is actually a scam. Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning residents about a mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, according to a release.
1450wlaf.com

Throwback Thursday turns the clock back to the mid-1960s

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral Home and finally Roach Funeral Home. In the mid-1960s, this building was completely destroyed by fire. This property set vacant for many...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Henry Hamblin Jr. age 83 of LaFollette

Henry Hamblin Jr. age 83 of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was a member of the Jacksboro Masonic Lodge #322 and a US Army Veteran Infantryman in the Korean War. Preceded in death by parents: Jake and Mable Spurlock Hamblin, grandson: Brian David Hess, brother: Edward Hamblin, sisters: Judy Bray, Beulah Suttles Wilson, uncle: John Spurlock.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Serena “Nina” Hughes age 46 of LaFollette

Serena “Nina” Hughes age 46 of LaFollette, TN went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2022. Preceded in death by mother-in-law: Mama Jackie. Sons: Ryan “Pooper” Colligan, Joseph “Joey” Colligan, Devlin “Swev” Dukes and Jamal Lamar Wright. Grandchildren: Baileigh “Tater...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee

(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
TENNESSEE STATE

