fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
Press play above to watch continued live coverage of Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's newscast is being simulcast on the following radio stations: Hot 101.5, 97x (101.5 HD2), and 102.5 The Bone with occasional coverage. While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane...
wbtw.com
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian Track Shifts South, Florida Gulf Coast Could See Historic Storm Surge
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian show the massive storm will make landfall in Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening devastation for much of the state, authorities said Tuesday. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm
flkeysnews.com
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The surge came rushing in, smothering homes, cars, entire neighborhoods. Hurricane Ian took no mercy on Southwest Florida as seawater poured down streets and into buildings. When the waters recede, the damage will not. Wrecked homes. Ruined cars. Displaced lives. Here’s what some of the scenes looked like at the...
Temporary Outreach Center Swept Away By Hurricane Ian Storm Surge In Florida
Images and videos from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Ian have started to surface and will for the coming days. The monster storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm Wednesday in southwestern Florida. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, “As Hurricane
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
WPBF News 25
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
wfxrtv.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
Power outages: More than 2,000 reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian continues on its path toward the western coast of Florida. This is after more than 2,000 Bradenton-area outages were reported Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by the Peace River Electric...
Venice in the storm’s crosshairs
The Sarasota County city of Venice is expected to be landfall for Hurricane Ian, coming ashore Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm packing winds up to 125 m.p.h., Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Tuesday. The hurricane’s steady shift eastward has put Venice in the storm’s crosshairs, according...
Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was heavily damaged Wednesday after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts
As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County officials say Hurricane Ian expected to bring worse flooding, winds than initially anticipated
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County officials said early Wednesday evening that Hurricane Ian is expected to bring worse flooding and winds than initially anticipated, and on Wednesday night, flooding along A1A near the Bridge of Lions started to build up. Mandatory evacuations were underway for roughly 180,000...
Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm
A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
sarasotamagazine.com
Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee
As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose to stay. He lives in Bradenton, Florida and is calling Ian “the worst he’s lived through.”. Making landfall as a category 4 storm -- Hurricane Ian continues to...
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
