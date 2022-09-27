ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
Venice in the storm’s crosshairs

The Sarasota County city of Venice is expected to be landfall for Hurricane Ian, coming ashore Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm packing winds up to 125 m.p.h., Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Tuesday. The hurricane’s steady shift eastward has put Venice in the storm’s crosshairs, according...
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts

As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm

A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee

As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose to stay. He lives in Bradenton, Florida and is calling Ian “the worst he’s lived through.”. Making landfall as a category 4 storm -- Hurricane Ian continues to...
