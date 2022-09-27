ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

La Follette Beer Board expected to issue violation notice

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Based on the agenda set for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting for the City of La Follette Mayor and Council, the Beer Board is expected to issue a violation notice. Quick Shop Market, the former Kenny’s Pioneer, at 1708 East Central Avenue, will be served...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Promotions were the order of Monday’s LaFollette workshop

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met with a workshop agenda full of promotions. The first promotion for next week’s monthly meeting will be in the fire department with Andrew Carroll being promoted to captain at a salary of $38,623.96, next will be the promotion of Jeff Fugate to full- time lieutenant at a salary of $36,606.57, Robert McLeay and Jordan Jones to full- time fire fighter at a salary of $31,077.47 effective Oct. 8, 2022.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park

(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
NORRIS, TN
1450wlaf.com

September 29, 2022

TOP PHOTO: Rent a little or a lot of space here at Solid Self Storage. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can…. By Charlie Hutson LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral…
LAFOLLETTE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafollette, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lafollette, TN
1450wlaf.com

Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

LFD Firefighters deal with smoke first hand during training

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Where there’s smoke, there’s training. It was a training session on dealing with smoke on Wednesday morning for firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department. LFD Chief Jimmy Pack explains that LFD Training Officer Joey Gilbert had all LFD veteran firefighters and the...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Throwback Thursday turns the clock back to the mid-1960s

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral Home and finally Roach Funeral Home. In the mid-1960s, this building was completely destroyed by fire. This property set vacant for many...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Park#Round Table#City Hall#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Csx#The Cherry Street Project#Myers Lane
WYSH AM 1380

More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee

(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Outta space? Too much stuff? Solid Self Storage is ready to help.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can make for tight living quarters. Why not give yourself some elbow room and rent the space you need for those extra items you don’t use that often. There’s clean, convenient storage space for you at a fair price not far from your home right here in La Follette. It’s Solid Self Storage.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Ford Breaks Ground at EV Truck Factory in Tennessee

Ford officially has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy