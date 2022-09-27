Read full article on original website
La Follette Beer Board expected to issue violation notice
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Based on the agenda set for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting for the City of La Follette Mayor and Council, the Beer Board is expected to issue a violation notice. Quick Shop Market, the former Kenny’s Pioneer, at 1708 East Central Avenue, will be served...
Promotions were the order of Monday’s LaFollette workshop
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met with a workshop agenda full of promotions. The first promotion for next week’s monthly meeting will be in the fire department with Andrew Carroll being promoted to captain at a salary of $38,623.96, next will be the promotion of Jeff Fugate to full- time lieutenant at a salary of $36,606.57, Robert McLeay and Jordan Jones to full- time fire fighter at a salary of $31,077.47 effective Oct. 8, 2022.
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
September 29, 2022
September 29, 2022
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
LFD Firefighters deal with smoke first hand during training
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Where there’s smoke, there’s training. It was a training session on dealing with smoke on Wednesday morning for firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department. LFD Chief Jimmy Pack explains that LFD Training Officer Joey Gilbert had all LFD veteran firefighters and the...
What Tennesseans need to know about the proposed Constitutional Amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
(Secretary of State press release) Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and...
Throwback Thursday turns the clock back to the mid-1960s
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral Home and finally Roach Funeral Home. In the mid-1960s, this building was completely destroyed by fire. This property set vacant for many...
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
More on proposed Constitutional Amendments in Tennessee
(TN Secretary of State press release) Four proposed amendments will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot directly after the candidates for governor. For information on amendments being considered for the 2026 ballot, click here. Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote is a...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Outta space? Too much stuff? Solid Self Storage is ready to help.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can make for tight living quarters. Why not give yourself some elbow room and rent the space you need for those extra items you don’t use that often. There’s clean, convenient storage space for you at a fair price not far from your home right here in La Follette. It’s Solid Self Storage.
Ford Breaks Ground at EV Truck Factory in Tennessee
Ford officially has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee proclaims Sep. 30 a statewide day of prayer and fasting
(Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need to acknowledge a sovereign God and seek forgiveness. The governor is again this year declaring an official state day of prayer, humility and fasting. The proclamation signed by Lee this past week sets the observance for this coming Friday, Sep....
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
