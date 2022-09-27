Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Category 1 hurricane again
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida, Tropical Storm Ian is headed for South Carolina and is forecast to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on the way. As of 11 a.m., Ian was located 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida and about...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
Hurricane Ian Slowly Makes It Way To Florida’s West Coast
As of 5 PM today, Ian was located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico about 230 miles South of Sarasota, Florida, and moving North at around 10 mph. Ian is forecasted to approach the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, anticipating its path
wogx.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida: What's next, when it will reach Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
wogx.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian batters Florida, causes severe flooding after making landfall
Views from a balcony in Fort Myers, Florida, show the severe flooding Hurricane Ian has caused after making landfall in the state as a powerful and "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm. Becky Hinshaw tells FOX 35 News the bottom floor of the building she's in is under water and vehicles are gone.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
wogx.com
Torrential rain floods Orlando street
Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
wogx.com
Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. "Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts
As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
wogx.com
'It was scary': Sarasota County, Florida residents dealing with severe damage from Hurricane Ian
Residents in Sarasota County in southwest Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian made its way through the area, damaging homes and businesses, toppling vehicles, and knocking out power. The area felt the impacts of the storm when it made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a powerful category 4 storm.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
wogx.com
Sheltering in place for Hurricane Ian? Florida residents encouraged to fill out this survey
Residents in Florida that are sheltering in place at their homes bracing for Hurricane Ian are being asked to fill out a survey which will help provide critical information to first responders during and after the powerful storm's landfall, state officials announced Wednesday during a news conference. Officials are reminding...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas region...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Airboats on street during flooding in Kissimmee
Emergency officials are in Kissimmee, Florida, where they're helping people stuck in stranded vehicles. We also saw airboats from Wild Florida driving around, presumably to help rescue people who were stuck following torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ian made its way across Central Florida.
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
