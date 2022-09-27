ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wogx.com

Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Category 1 hurricane again

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida, Tropical Storm Ian is headed for South Carolina and is forecast to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on the way. As of 11 a.m., Ian was located 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida and about...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida: What's next, when it will reach Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
wogx.com

Torrential rain floods Orlando street

Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Florida insurers temporarily blocked from dropping policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Wednesday issued an emergency order that will temporarily prevent property insurers from dropping customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The order will suspend cancellations or non-renewals of policies for two months. "Between September 28, 2022, and November 28, 2022, no insurer...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts

As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Airboats on street during flooding in Kissimmee

Emergency officials are in Kissimmee, Florida, where they're helping people stuck in stranded vehicles. We also saw airboats from Wild Florida driving around, presumably to help rescue people who were stuck following torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ian made its way across Central Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Longboat Observer

FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

