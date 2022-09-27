Read full article on original website
'I Feared the Loss of Roe v. Wade, So I Made a Radical Decision'
Women often have to fight for their right to contraception, but in my experience, my hand was held the entire way.
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors
Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Hurricane Ian live tracker: With hundreds feared dead, east Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are still in the storm's path
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
I Thought My Mom Had A 20-Week Miscarriage. I Just Discovered It Was A Secret Abortion.
"At the beginning of her second trimester, right after she’d started telling people she was pregnant, she began bleeding and cramping."
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.
Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
An Arizona Judge Just Reinstated a 150-Year-Old Total Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Arizona was even a state, its first territorial legislature enacted a total ban on abortion in 1864. On Friday, a state judge lifted a decades-old injunction blocking that law. Now, any person...
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce, saying in court docs that marriage was 'irretrievably broken'
In his petition, Perry Greene wrote that he and the congresswoman had been in a "bona-fide state of separation" before he filed the papers in Georgia.
Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study
Story at a glance Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy scare,…
