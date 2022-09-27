ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
The Hill

Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study

Story at a glance Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth.  Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy scare,…
msn.com

University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
Washington Examiner

Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law

Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
