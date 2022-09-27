Read full article on original website
Indianola School Board Special Session Tomorrow
The Indianola School Board meets in a special session tomorrow morning. The board will consider a contract with Barnum Center/Stavig Counseling Services as their lone agenda item. The meeting begins at 7am in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Knoxville School Board Approves of Trips
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. The board heard a presentation for the Science Club Trip. The board approved the fall Science Club Trip to Kansas City. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA and the...
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop Today
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop today. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Central College’s education program has announced its 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars. The Geisler Penquite Foundation honors and supports exceptional students in the college’s education program who exhibit academic success, progress in the program, and potential for leadership in the field of education. The Geisler Penquite Scholarship was established...
Propery Taxes are Due Friday
Knoxville Homecoming is set for September 30. Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette tells KNIA/KRLS News parking will be limited around the courthouse that day with the parade going through downtown. She says to avoid frustration in finding a place to park it’s advised to pay taxes early. Access to the courthouse will be limited after 2 p.m. September 30th.
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Special and Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special meeting and a work session today. The board will first meet in a special session to consider the canvas of the September 13th special election. After the meeting concludes, the board will meet in a work session and hold a discussion regarding DA Davidson, review True North Benefit Renewals, hold a goal setting and budget planning discussion. The meetings begin at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson, Kayla Roberts and Addison Dunkin
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, Kayla Roberts, 8th grade teacher and Addison Dunkin 8th grade student, as we discuss the new Knoxville Middle School. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality
What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
Indianola Trees Committee Offering Discounted Trees
The Indianola Community Trees Committee is offering discounted trees this month as part of the Indianola Shade Crusade, a crusade to increase Indianola’s tree diversity and urban tree canopy. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News a limited number of high quality native trees will be available at a reduced cost thanks to a generous subsidy by the Indianola Community Trees Committee. All participants must be Indianola residents and must agree to plant the trees on residential property within Indianola city limits, with the trees available for order September 30th through Wednesday, October 12th; however quantities are limited. For more information, click below.
Pella Regional Health Center Revises Masking Guidelines
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) revised recommendations issued September 23rd, Pella Regional Health Center is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective today, September 27th. Out of respect for patients and staff,...
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. Des...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Public Safety Night
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown about the upcoming Public Safety Night. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
Let’s Talk Pella – Changing of the Seasons
Professor of Biology at Central College Paul Weihe discusses the changing of the seasons from summer to autumn, including his predictions for the fall color showing and other things to watch for in nature as the calendar turns to October. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
