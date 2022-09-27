ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Highlights from Kentucky Basketball Practice

The Kentucky men’s basketball team started official practice as the regular season is just around the corner. Big Blue Madness is two weeks from Friday and the team is hitting the floor to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account posted highlights from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy says Kentucky-Ole Miss is a 'toss up' for 1 reason

Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kansas time and TV channel set for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

ESPN has announced game times and TV channel designations for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Kansas Jayhawks. As usual, this game is getting the primetime treatment, as ESPN will have the game at 8 pm ET. Entering the 2022-23 college basketball season, both...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Barion Brown earns weekly SEC honor

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to come away with a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season. It was a game of explosive touchdowns for the Cats, and it was another big night for freshman wide receiver Barion Brown, who was just named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops previews Kentucky - Ole Miss

One of the biggest SEC matchups of 2022 takes place in Oxford this weekend as the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats battle the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to preview Kentucky’s battle with Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. Here...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football Bowl Projections

Through four games, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 4-0 (1-0 SEC) start and ranked No. 7 in the country. However, the Wildcats are about to enter the toughest part of the schedule with seven straight conference games, including three top 15 matchups, with two of them on the road.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
LEXINGTON, KY
z93country.com

Keeneland construction more than doubles capacity for Breeders’ Cup

(LEX 18) — Keeneland has a massive amount of construction going on currently in order to host the Breeders’ Cup. Crews are building five temporary structures called chalets to more than double capacity from around 20,000 to 45,000 fans. “If you come on our grounds, you can’t miss...
LEXINGTON, KY
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area

Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
FORT MITCHELL, KY

