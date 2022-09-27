Read full article on original website
gobigbluecountry.com
Watch: Highlights from Kentucky Basketball Practice
The Kentucky men’s basketball team started official practice as the regular season is just around the corner. Big Blue Madness is two weeks from Friday and the team is hitting the floor to prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule. The Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account posted highlights from the...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin voices frustration with Ole Miss fans leaving games early ahead of clash with Kentucky
Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss fans to stay longer at home games, or at least make an effort to show players they're interested throughout heading into Saturday's showdown against seventh-ranked Kentucky, a matchup of unbeatens at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss has played home games against Troy, Central Arkansas and Tulsa...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy says Kentucky-Ole Miss is a 'toss up' for 1 reason
Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas time and TV channel set for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
ESPN has announced game times and TV channel designations for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Kansas Jayhawks. As usual, this game is getting the primetime treatment, as ESPN will have the game at 8 pm ET. Entering the 2022-23 college basketball season, both...
aseaofblue.com
Bluegrass Banter: Cats head to Oxford; Drew Franklin and Brad Logan join the show
Be sure to check out the latest episode of Bluegrass Banter!. This week Dylan and I are joined by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, and Brad Logan of ‘Inside the Rebels’ the 247 Sports site for Ole Miss. We talk through the game coming up on Saturday...
aseaofblue.com
Barion Brown earns weekly SEC honor
The Kentucky Wildcats were able to come away with a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season. It was a game of explosive touchdowns for the Cats, and it was another big night for freshman wide receiver Barion Brown, who was just named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops previews Kentucky - Ole Miss
One of the biggest SEC matchups of 2022 takes place in Oxford this weekend as the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats battle the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to preview Kentucky’s battle with Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. Here...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
Lane Kiffin Talks Home Atmosphere, Looks Back at 2020 Victory Over Kentucky
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin held his game-week press conference on Monday, ahead of the Rebels' upcoming game against No. 7 Kentucky. The always blunt, dry-humor enthusiast didn't have much to say about the Wildcats. However, he did have some words for his players regarding the lackluster ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football Bowl Projections
Through four games, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 4-0 (1-0 SEC) start and ranked No. 7 in the country. However, the Wildcats are about to enter the toughest part of the schedule with seven straight conference games, including three top 15 matchups, with two of them on the road.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
WKYT 27
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
z93country.com
Keeneland construction more than doubles capacity for Breeders’ Cup
(LEX 18) — Keeneland has a massive amount of construction going on currently in order to host the Breeders’ Cup. Crews are building five temporary structures called chalets to more than double capacity from around 20,000 to 45,000 fans. “If you come on our grounds, you can’t miss...
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
linknky.com
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
