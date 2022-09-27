Read full article on original website
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Cold night in the 30s; Mild weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear sky and calm wind will set the stage for areas of frost across low-line areas in Michiana. Temperatures will fall down into the mid and upper 30s away from Lake Michigan. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures beginning to warm up. The...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Cool with Showers Through Wednesday Morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers are likely during the evening. It will be breezy from time to time with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Staying chilly and damp overnight. Low of 47 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.
WNDU
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
WNDU
New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
Silver Alert canceled for Mill Creek teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MILL CREEK, Ind. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen from Mill Creek, Indiana. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued today for 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Thursday, September 22. At the time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
WNDU
South Bend celebrates the ‘Best. Wednesday. Ever’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” On Wednesday, the city transformed Western Avenue into a big block party!. The free, public event featured live music, a market with over 50 vendors, a rock climbing wall, a...
WNDU
Benton Harbor and Meijer team up to create new 'Rain Garden'
Paving is expected to be finished by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting. Women in crisis will be able to use the box to surrender a baby legally and safely while ensuring they can act anonymously.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Portage Avenue was closed on Monday for paving. The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction. Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue...
WNDU
Golf comes to Four Winds Field this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting event will take place at Four Winds Field this week, and it’s not baseball. ‘The Links at Four Winds Field,’ will take place Thursday through Saturday, and it’s part of downtown South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever. The top golf-like...
WNDU
After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
WNDU
Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival will take place this weekend in Niles. It’s one of Michigan’s largest festivals and will feature four days of festivities. Guests can enjoy free entertainment, parades, contests, carnival rides and vendors. There will also be a...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WNDU
‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
WNDU
Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday. It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct....
25-Year-Old Efrain Razo Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Dowagiac (Dowagiac, MI)
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Sunday after a pickup struck a tree. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNDU
Kennedy Park Plan approved for South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Redevelopment plans are officially on paper for South Bend’s Kennedy Park neighborhood after the common council approved the proposal earlier this week. “The residents, the ones I’ve talked to and the members [of the Kennedy Park Neighborhood Association], they really, really appreciate what the...
WNDU
Mishawaka High Schoolers read to kids for Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
