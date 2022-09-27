ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 festivals coming to Montgomery County this fall

The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County. Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The event will highlight the community’s restaurants...
bethesdamagazine.com

Damaged gas line leads to evacuation at Pike & Rose

This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022, to include the latest information. A damaged gas line in a construction area at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development has led to an evacuation Tuesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. Fire...
Report: Purple Line communities must focus on supporting small businesses, providing housing and preventing displacement

On a sunny and cool Wednesday morning outside the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library in Silver Spring, dozens of elected officials, transportation experts and housing partners gathered under an overhang of the library’s second floor – on the exact spot where a station for the light-rail Purple Line will be built.
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
Silver Spring’s future food hall to add cheesesteak and Mexican eateries

The developers of a future downtown Silver Spring food hall have announced that a cheesesteak eatery and Mexican taqueria will be among the dozen merchants. Cana Development and GBT Realty Corp. announced in a press release last week that Tokoa, a local establishment specializing in cheesesteaks, and the D.C.-based J&J Mex-Taqueria would be coming to Commas food hall, when it eventually opens in a 13,000-square-foot space in Ellsworth Place mall in downtown Silver Spring.
The Silver Spring man who helps young actors find their voices

At 5 a.m. on the day of Ovations Theatre’s dress rehearsal for its late April production of Seussical Jr., Darnell Patrick Morris crawled onto a futon in his office at the Gaithersburg youth theater. Morris, Ovations’ founder and producing artistic director, didn’t dream of driving home to Silver Spring to sleep with so much left to do. He had spent the night hanging lights and painting sets in hot pink and lime-yellow hues for the musical based on stories by Dr. Seuss.
County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
