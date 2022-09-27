Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
10 festivals coming to Montgomery County this fall
The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County. Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The event will highlight the community’s restaurants...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
bethesdamagazine.com
Damaged gas line leads to evacuation at Pike & Rose
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022, to include the latest information. A damaged gas line in a construction area at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development has led to an evacuation Tuesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. Fire...
bethesdamagazine.com
Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring evacuated after reported brush fire
A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer...
bethesdamagazine.com
Report: Purple Line communities must focus on supporting small businesses, providing housing and preventing displacement
On a sunny and cool Wednesday morning outside the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library in Silver Spring, dozens of elected officials, transportation experts and housing partners gathered under an overhang of the library’s second floor – on the exact spot where a station for the light-rail Purple Line will be built.
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Armed robbery at Silver Spring bank, thefts reported at Strosniders Hardware in Kensington, Whole Foods in Chevy Chase
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive between 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Wetherill Road between noon and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring’s future food hall to add cheesesteak and Mexican eateries
The developers of a future downtown Silver Spring food hall have announced that a cheesesteak eatery and Mexican taqueria will be among the dozen merchants. Cana Development and GBT Realty Corp. announced in a press release last week that Tokoa, a local establishment specializing in cheesesteaks, and the D.C.-based J&J Mex-Taqueria would be coming to Commas food hall, when it eventually opens in a 13,000-square-foot space in Ellsworth Place mall in downtown Silver Spring.
bethesdamagazine.com
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring reopens after closure due to death investigation
This story was updated at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, to include the fact that the road has reopened. A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring has reopened Monday afternoon after being closed due to a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The department posted...
bethesdamagazine.com
The Silver Spring man who helps young actors find their voices
At 5 a.m. on the day of Ovations Theatre’s dress rehearsal for its late April production of Seussical Jr., Darnell Patrick Morris crawled onto a futon in his office at the Gaithersburg youth theater. Morris, Ovations’ founder and producing artistic director, didn’t dream of driving home to Silver Spring to sleep with so much left to do. He had spent the night hanging lights and painting sets in hot pink and lime-yellow hues for the musical based on stories by Dr. Seuss.
bethesdamagazine.com
Business skyrockets at Rockville bakery named by Bon Appétit as one of 50 best new restaurants
The decision that three Palestinian brothers made to make and sell the Middle Eastern cuisine they grew up eating was recently validated when their Rockville bakery was named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Bon Appétit magazine. “It was a mix of shocked and excited and...
bethesdamagazine.com
County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
