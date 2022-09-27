Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022. Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon. The triathlon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM...
WECT
27th annual Art in the Arboretum rescheduled, planning to occur in November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum has been postponed due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Cape Fear region. According to their announcement, the event will now take place Nov. 5-6. The show will be open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that Byrdville Freeman Road near U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County has been closed for emergency repairs. Per the announcement, “a failing crossline pipe” is causing damage to the road, necessitating the repairs. The road is...
WECT
Video: A phone call between former captain Jason Soles and Columbus Co. Sheriff Jody Greene
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 7 hours...
WECT
Four years after Hurricane Florence, Camp Lejeune reflects, looks ahead
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Four years after Hurricane Florence brought the wettest tropical cyclone on record to the Carolinas, Camp Lejeune is reflecting on how much has been endured. Camp Lejeune says that across its base and New River, 388 buildings sustained roof damage, 319 facilities experienced interior damage,...
WECT
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schools and other groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
WECT
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science hosts ‘The Bias Inside Us’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has announced that a new exhibit, “The Bias Inside Us,” will be open Sept. 24 - Oct. 23. Per the announcement, from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the new exhibit focuses on the science behind implicit bias and the impacts it has.
WECT
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency. Audrey Hart,...
WECT
Burgaw to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new basketball, volleyball courts
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and volleyball courts at Rotary Park. Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 28 at 102 Industrial Park. As of this time, it is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Whiteville City Council approves creation of downtown social district
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville’s city council voted 5-1 Tuesday night in favor of creating a downtown social district, allowing adults to carry open-container beverages in a designated area of the city. Councilmembers who voted to approve the creation of the district are hopeful it will bring new businesses...
WECT
Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
WECT
New library to “check out” seeds rather than books
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books. Cardholders can now “check out” packets of seeds for fruits, vegetables and flowers. The idea for the program started when Walmart reached out to Maides Park, asking...
WECT
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Planning board recommends updated Malmo Loop Road proposal with 912 more housing units. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Planning board recommends updated Malmo...
WECT
Portion of West Fremont St. closed in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Sept. 27 that West Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed “most of today.”. Per the announcement, maintenance is causing this closure. Updates will be provided as they come in.
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WECT
Local school district discusses possible changes to 2022-2023 calendar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Discussion on changing New Hanover County School’s 2022-2023 calendar continued Wednesday night. The calendar committee, made up of educators, students, and district leaders, talked about the pros and cons of making a change a month into the school year. As the calendar stands, students would...
foxwilmington.com
Young Woman’s Body Discovered in Man’s Car After Traffic Accident in North Carolina: Authorities
A woman’s body was found inside a North Carolina man’s car during the investigation of a traffic accident, according to reports. The Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight, according to local outlet WWAY News.
Comments / 0