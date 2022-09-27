ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kure Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that Byrdville Freeman Road near U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County has been closed for emergency repairs. Per the announcement, “a failing crossline pipe” is causing damage to the road, necessitating the repairs. The road is...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Four years after Hurricane Florence, Camp Lejeune reflects, looks ahead

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Four years after Hurricane Florence brought the wettest tropical cyclone on record to the Carolinas, Camp Lejeune is reflecting on how much has been endured. Camp Lejeune says that across its base and New River, 388 buildings sustained roof damage, 319 facilities experienced interior damage,...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schools and other groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian

Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science hosts ‘The Bias Inside Us’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has announced that a new exhibit, “The Bias Inside Us,” will be open Sept. 24 - Oct. 23. Per the announcement, from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the new exhibit focuses on the science behind implicit bias and the impacts it has.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville City Council approves creation of downtown social district

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville’s city council voted 5-1 Tuesday night in favor of creating a downtown social district, allowing adults to carry open-container beverages in a designated area of the city. Councilmembers who voted to approve the creation of the district are hopeful it will bring new businesses...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Crews fight fire at Wilmington home, cause unknown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from the Wilmington Fire Department fought a fire at a home on Nun Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 24. Per the WFD, crews arrived to find heave fire coming from the building. It was under construction, and nobody was injured by the fire.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New library to “check out” seeds rather than books

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books. Cardholders can now “check out” packets of seeds for fruits, vegetables and flowers. The idea for the program started when Walmart reached out to Maides Park, asking...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks

Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Planning board recommends updated Malmo Loop Road proposal with 912 more housing units. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Planning board recommends updated Malmo...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Portion of West Fremont St. closed in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced Sept. 27 that West Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed “most of today.”. Per the announcement, maintenance is causing this closure. Updates will be provided as they come in.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WILMINGTON, NC

