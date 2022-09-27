Queen Elizabeth Never 'Truly Understood' Prince Harry's Decision To Quit Royal Duties: Book

Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession
Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth Predicted ‘She Wouldn’t Be Long’ Joining Prince Philip in Death, Says Royal Correspondent
Queen Elizabeth predicted that it would not be long before she joined her husband, Prince Philip, in death says a royal correspondent.
Did Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Battle For The Throne Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Death?
Although the United Nations and the rest of the world welcomed King Charles III, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it appears Prince William and Kate Middleton were not too thrilled to do the same. "William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a source revealed to a news publication.Months ago, the longest-reigning monarch publicly declared it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort when her son Charles took over the monarchy as King.'IT WAS AWKWARD': PRINCE HARRY...
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Kate Middleton Comforts Crying Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she wept at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch. Other royals,...
Commentator Says Kate Middleton Isn’t Going to Give Meghan Markle ‘Time of Day’
'Meghan showed Catherine exactly who she is during that Oprah interview,' a commentator said of Meghan Markle's 2021 sit-down with Oprah referring to her comments about Kate Middleton making her cry.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Demoted On Royal Family Website After Queen’s Funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s profile from the family page was removed during the website updates as well. Learn about the changes here. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures and biographies on the Royal Family’s website have been pushed nearly all the way to the bottom of the page and now rank only above Prince Andrew, who was banished from his royal duties after being tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. The change appears to have taken place before Sept. 27.
Prince William Reportedly Set to Inherit $1 Billion Royal Estate After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Moving on up. Prince William is set to receive a pricey piece of royal property after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Now first in line for the throne behind his father, King Charles III, the 40-year-old will likely be the new owner of the private Duchy of Cornwall estate, CNN Business reports. The property covers nearly 140,000 acres and belonged to Charles, 73, before he assumed the throne.
Mike Tindall Says He Has 'Loads of Regrets' After Grandmother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth's Death
Mike Tindall is opening up about his time with Queen Elizabeth. The former England rugby player, 43, spoke about how he was feeling following the death of the monarch, the grandmother of his wife Zara Tindall, in the latest episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
Queen Elizabeth Was 'Hurt,' 'Exhausted' By 'Turmoil' Of Prince Harry, Meghan's Decisions: Book
Queen Elizabeth II was left "hurt" and "exhausted" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals, a royal book has claimed. The late monarch reportedly opened up about her feelings regarding the situation to a close friend, who in turn spoke with royal commentator and author Katie Nicholl for her new book, "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown."
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
King Charles III has an uncanny resemblance to this Royal
Photos have emerged comparing the newly appointed King and his paternal great-grandmother, showing their uncanny resemblance. King Charles III and Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine. King Charles III was born on 14th November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. MyLondon reports that the King’s prominent ears are subject to a...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
