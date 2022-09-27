Read full article on original website
A Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board May Be The Star Of Your Holiday Party
The charcuterie craze continues to tempt us with creative ways to serve yummy finger foods. We’ve seen everything from boards designed to look like Jack Skellington to salty french fry boards! Now, we’re seeing people make tall trees out of the classic charcuterie fixings and they are something to behold!
Everyday Cheapskate: The pain and pleasure principle
I don’t care much for pain. In fact, I’ll do almost anything to avoid it. I also know that pain can be a good thing. The human nervous system triggers a sensation of pain to stop us from doing something that might cause a severe injury and to let us know that something may be wrong.
Best concrete planter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Planters are containers designed to hold living plants you can place wherever you want, indoors or out. Concrete is affordable, durable and versatile. Planters made from concrete are low maintenance, keep outdoor plants warmer during cold weather and create a strong barrier against leakage.
11 stylish ways to give your home some serious autumn vibes
With the first chill in the air and leaves turning at a rapid rate, chances are you’ve been closing the curtains a little bit earlier than usual – and looking forward to all things autumnal.And the rich, rustic tones and earthy hues of this season are endlessly appealing for bringing warmth into our homes. Take inspiration from these autumn-inspired finds…1. Oak Leaf Autumn Wreath & TruGlow Candle Bundle, £69.99, Lights4funWith thoughts of nature studies and woodland walks, creating a cosy ambience with an autumn wreath and centrepiece crowned with pillar candles is sure to inspire seasonal tablescaping.2. Habitat 2.4 Litre...
I’m Tired of Christmas Starting in September
The other day, while making my way through my local department store, I was greeted by the violently festive sight of towering Christmas trees, hundreds of little shiny ornaments, and the unignorable tune “Feliz Navidad.” Don’t get me wrong, I love the holidays. But it’s September.
Plant Parents: Your Guide to Houseplant Care
With fall quickly approaching, we're turning our attention from outdoor gardening to brightening the inside of our homes with some greenery and color. And whether you're a beginner houseplant parent or an experienced one, it's never a bad idea to brush up on the best ways to keep your growing houseplant collection thriving.
Can Decorating For Fall Make You Happier? Experts Weigh In.
Updating your home for the new season is more than just a fun thing to do — it could actually benefit your mental health, too.
Recycled Crafts
A Bundle of Leaf Knitting Patterns
Falling leaves are a perfect symbol of fall, but they don’t last very long. Knit yourself some fall leaves that will look good all season long with this pattern bundle from Elves World. Here you’ll find oak, linden and elm leaves, all of which have fun shapes to use...
What Is Permaculture and How Can I Use It in My Home Garden?
Q: I have been hearing a lot about permaculture lately. How can I implement permaculture principles in my own garden? What will I need and how do I get started?. A: If you’re looking to take your garden to the next level, consider some of the latest sustainable gardening trends to help you design a better home garden. You may have decided to rethink your vision of a beautiful garden by trying a rewilding approach, which involves leaving neat, manicured yards behind for a more natural space. You can take things even further by adopting permaculture techniques to create an efficient, thriving garden. But what is permaculture, anyway?
