Philadelphia, PA

ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Confirms He Doesn't Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal

Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Ringside Physician Chris Amann Gone From WWE

WWE’s Senior Ringside Physician, Dr. Chris Amann, has reportedly departed the company. According to a report from Pwinsider, Amann has finished up with the company after starting back in 2008. He was one of the main people involved in the implementation of WWE’s sports-medicine program and its Wellness Policy.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs

There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022

The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match

The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The "White Rabbit"

One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event

It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Talks Bray Wyatt's Return, Debuting A New Move

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, was streaming on her YouTube channel recently when she shared some thoughts about WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans who have been tracking the clues left by WWE via QR codes during their shows have speculated that it could mean the return of the Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Rousey is excited about the possibility of Wyatt returning to the Fed, and that if he does come back, that he doesn’t come alone. You can read highlights (and see highlights of her YouTube stream) below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rob Van Dam Set To Launch RVD Cannabis Brand

Rob Van Dam will be launching a new “RVD Cannabis Brand” in California. Grapefruit USA sent out a press release on Thursday, announcing that they’ve signed an exclusive licensing deal with the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out the official announcement below:. Hall of Fame...
CALIFORNIA STATE

