What is the moon phase today? Lunar phases 2022
See the phase of the moon tonight and the rest of the moon phases for 2022, and when you can see them.
US News and World Report
Hurricane Ian Prompts NASA to Roll Moon Rocket off Launchpad
(Reuters) -NASA on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the Kennedy Space Center later this week. “The decision allows time...
Armageddon time! How NASA plans to defend Earth from an asteroid
This week, NASA is preparing to prevent the apocalypse. The space agency's DART Mission, which will launch a rocket into an asteroid, will serve as practice for when we inevitably have to prevent one of these cosmic rocks from colliding with the planet and wiping out the human race. Do we really need to prepare for an asteroid impact?
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit. “We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward. Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious — Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased — it will take as long as a couple of months to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.
IFLScience
First Aftermath Images Of NASA's Daring DART Asteroid Crash Released
Fresh satellite images have been released showing before and after shots of NASA’s DART mission that successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid over 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) deep into space. The Italian Space Agency has released its first images from the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for...
Phys.org
Lunar glass shows moon asteroid impacts mirrored on Earth
A Curtin-led research team has found asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided precisely with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. The study also found that major impact events on Earth were not stand-alone events, but...
Evidence of dinosaur-killing asteroid impact found on the moon
Lunar glass reveals that large meteorite strikes on Earth, like the impact that killed the dinosaurs, were not isolated events.
goodmorningamerica.com
NASA spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid
NASA has successfully tested its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, which collided with an asteroid Monday night. Asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA said is the size of a football stadium, does not pose a threat to the planet, in this case. But the mission will help scientists test technologies that could prevent a potentially catastrophic asteroid impact.
Phys.org
Scientists depict Dragonfly landing site on Saturn moon Titan
When NASA's 990-pound Dragonfly rotorcraft reaches the Selk crater region—the mission's target touchdown spot—on Saturn's moon Titan in 2034, Cornell's Léa Bonnefoy will have helped to make it a smooth landing. Bonnefoy and her colleagues assisted the future arrival by characterizing the equatorial, hummocky, knoll-like landscape by...
Behold the 1st images of DART's wild asteroid crash!
DART truly made a mess last night.
Digital Trends
Asteroid-bound DART spacecraft snaps Jupiter and moon Europa
With just a few days to go before NASA deliberately crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is taking a final opportunity to capture some data before its impact. Designed to test whether a spacecraft could be used to deflect an asteroid if we ever spotted a large one headed for Earth, DART has fairly minimal instruments on board — just enough for it to make its way to the asteroid and track it so it can impact.
sciencealert.com
Behold, The Epic Last Images Taken by NASA's Asteroid Redirection Test Spacecraft
Bullseye: A NASA spaceship on Monday struck an asteroid 7 million miles away in order to deflect its orbit, succeeding in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a celestial object from devastating life on Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor hit its target, the space rock...
IFLScience
JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid
This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
Moon's best friend: Robot dogs could be future lunar explorers
Future lunar robots could fetch incredible science by borrowing from thousands of years of dog evolution. These companions can dig, jump and flip items over on the moon.
Nasa Artemis launch: Space agency to roll Moon rocket off launchpad and could be forced to delay by months
Nasa will give up on launching its Artemis Moon rocket soon and is to roll it away from its launchpad.A storm is set to lash the Kennedy Space Center complex where the rocket will take off from, as it lands in Florida.The space agency’s announcement marks another round of bad luck for the problem-plagued mission. The latest issue could mean that a launch is delayed by months.Nasa said that it had taken the decision to roll back the rocket because of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The latest predictions suggested that the weather is unlikely to improve and would lead...
Astronomers stunned as binary asteroid Didymos-Dimorphos brightens after DART space rock impact
Astronomers watched in awe as binary asteroid Didymos brightened up immediately after the impact of NASA's DART mission on Monday (Sept. 26).
