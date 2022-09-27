The Knoxville VFW Auxiliary is holding a coat drive now through October 17th. You may drop off coats at the VFW in Knoxville. All coats will go to any veterans in need. William Barnett a member of the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary says, “We are doing a coat drive and I’m pretty sure this is the first one, at least as long as I’ve been around. We (as an organization) were trying to think of something to do for the local community veterans in the local area and their families. In that discussion we decided a coat drive was something we could do.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO