The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
Indianola Trees Committee Offering Discounted Trees
The Indianola Community Trees Committee is offering discounted trees this month as part of the Indianola Shade Crusade, a crusade to increase Indianola’s tree diversity and urban tree canopy. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News a limited number of high quality native trees will be available at a reduced cost thanks to a generous subsidy by the Indianola Community Trees Committee. All participants must be Indianola residents and must agree to plant the trees on residential property within Indianola city limits, with the trees available for order September 30th through Wednesday, October 12th; however quantities are limited. For more information, click below.
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
City of Ames deems Main Street building 'dangerous'
AMES, Iowa — An old building is leaning so much toward the street that the city has shut down the sidewalk in front of it to keep people safe. Almost all of the buildings on Main Street in Ames are made of brick. But what used to be the Corner Pocket pool hall is starting to lean to the south.
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Knoxville VFW Auxiliary Coat Drive Underway
The Knoxville VFW Auxiliary is holding a coat drive now through October 17th. You may drop off coats at the VFW in Knoxville. All coats will go to any veterans in need. William Barnett a member of the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary says, “We are doing a coat drive and I’m pretty sure this is the first one, at least as long as I’ve been around. We (as an organization) were trying to think of something to do for the local community veterans in the local area and their families. In that discussion we decided a coat drive was something we could do.”
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
Propery Taxes are Due Friday
Knoxville Homecoming is set for September 30. Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette tells KNIA/KRLS News parking will be limited around the courthouse that day with the parade going through downtown. She says to avoid frustration in finding a place to park it’s advised to pay taxes early. Access to the courthouse will be limited after 2 p.m. September 30th.
$6.5 million development planned in Drake neighborhood will include grocery store, workforce apartment units
A lot at 22nd Street and University Avenue in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood has been cleared of a convenience store and fuel pumps to make way for a $6.5 million development that will include a grocery store and workforce housing. The new three-story building will include a street-level grocery...
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Indianola Public Safety Night Offers Chance to Meet Safety Personnel
The Indianola Public Safety Open House is coming in October, allowing the public to see the equipment and visit with the staff of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police Officer Nicole Brown tells KNIA News the Public Safety Night is held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, and gives local residents a chance to learn more about making a plan in case of a fire or other emergency. Brown also said the event will serve as a way to have a positive interaction with the public safety officers, which for them is one of the best parts of the job. The Public Safety Open House will take place at the Indianola Fire Department from 6 to 8pm on October 13th.
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson, Kayla Roberts and Addison Dunkin
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, Kayla Roberts, 8th grade teacher and Addison Dunkin 8th grade student, as we discuss the new Knoxville Middle School. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
Knoxville School Board Approves of Trips
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. The board heard a presentation for the Science Club Trip. The board approved the fall Science Club Trip to Kansas City. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA and the...
Gary Lloyd Shilling
Memorial services for Gary Lloyd Shilling age 83 will be held on Saturday, October 1st at the Knoxville Armory at 11:00am. Military honors will be held following services with a luncheon will at the Armory. A private burial will be held at Gosport Cemetery. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
