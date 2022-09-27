Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Samsung Internet: Everything you need to know
Samsung phones provide quite a different experience to Google's, thanks to One UI overlaid on top of the stock Android OS, but it goes beyond that. The company offers its own set of apps, including an app store, a gallery, a file manager, and a web browser in the form of Samsung Internet.
Best Samsung phones 2022
Samsung makes a lot of great phones, from $200 budget devices to $2,000 foldables. Here are the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Digital Trends
The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minimal design changes
New renders show what the Galaxy S23 Ultra will supposedly look like. Samsung is expected to reveal the phone early next year.
WhatsApp is about to pull a Google Meet, with support for shareable links
When you're thinking about which app to use to make a video call, utilities like Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet probably come to mind, but is WhatsApp always on your list? For many users, they probably first see it as an instant messaging app, primarily used for texting our contacts, and maybe occasionally calling them when on the move. Meta seems to be looking to raise the profile of the app's video capabilities, and today Mark Zuckerberg shares word that we're getting one-tap link sharing for WhatsApp video calls.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
knowtechie.com
Doogee S96 GT – the first smartphone to feature a night vision camera
Rugged phones are designed for specialized purposes, and for that reason, rugged phones are the best ways to test out new techs. One of the most memorable ones is Doogee’s S96 Pro. It is the first smartphone with a night vision camera. Two years on, after a million were...
Digital Trends
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
Phone Arena
Best Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals in 2022: what to expect
Well, we're officially in the fall already, and aside from pumpkin-flavored everything, the new season that's upon us brings the promise for deals, deals, and even more deals! That's right, autumn gets us going thanks to the upcoming awesome Black Friday phone deals and equally enticing Cyber Monday phone deals this November.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
WhatsApp's new multi-device mode is live for Android tablets in beta
WhatsApp has come a long way from when the web interface only worked if your phone was also connected to the internet. Multi-device support changed things for the better, allowing your computer to communicate with the messaging service’s servers and work as a linked device even if your primary phone is offline. WhatsApp is expanding this capability to other devices, starting with a new Companion mode beta feature for Android tablets.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a good fitness smartwatch?
Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fitness features capable of tracking exercises and daily activity. However, for more hardcore athletes, hikers, and adventurers, the Watch 5 Pro won't replace your Garmin watch for GPS accuracy or in-depth workout training. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5...
Best OnePlus phones in 2022
The best OnePlus phones offer you choices beyond iPhones and Galaxy devices. Here's how we rank the OnePlus phones you can buy right now.
