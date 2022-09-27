ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Internet: Everything you need to know

Samsung phones provide quite a different experience to Google's, thanks to One UI overlaid on top of the stock Android OS, but it goes beyond that. The company offers its own set of apps, including an app store, a gallery, a file manager, and a web browser in the form of Samsung Internet.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Wifi#Spec#Smart Phone#Ios#Fhd Oled#8mp#Ram#Pixel 6
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans

After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love

Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
Android Police

WhatsApp is about to pull a Google Meet, with support for shareable links

When you're thinking about which app to use to make a video call, utilities like Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet probably come to mind, but is WhatsApp always on your list? For many users, they probably first see it as an instant messaging app, primarily used for texting our contacts, and maybe occasionally calling them when on the move. Meta seems to be looking to raise the profile of the app's video capabilities, and today Mark Zuckerberg shares word that we're getting one-tap link sharing for WhatsApp video calls.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump

Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design

We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals in 2022: what to expect

Well, we're officially in the fall already, and aside from pumpkin-flavored everything, the new season that's upon us brings the promise for deals, deals, and even more deals! That's right, autumn gets us going thanks to the upcoming awesome Black Friday phone deals and equally enticing Cyber Monday phone deals this November.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

WhatsApp's new multi-device mode is live for Android tablets in beta

WhatsApp has come a long way from when the web interface only worked if your phone was also connected to the internet. Multi-device support changed things for the better, allowing your computer to communicate with the messaging service’s servers and work as a linked device even if your primary phone is offline. WhatsApp is expanding this capability to other devices, starting with a new Companion mode beta feature for Android tablets.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a good fitness smartwatch?

Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fitness features capable of tracking exercises and daily activity. However, for more hardcore athletes, hikers, and adventurers, the Watch 5 Pro won't replace your Garmin watch for GPS accuracy or in-depth workout training. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy