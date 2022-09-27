Read full article on original website
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
Man shot, injured near Downtown Atlanta condominium complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Peachtree Street. According to the address given by authorities, the location looks to be the Peachtree Towers Condominiums. Officers add that the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing. They also said the incident appears to be...
Man left at Atlanta hospital shot, critically injured. Police searching for 2 who dropped him off
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition. Police are now searching for two men they say dropped the victim off and the car they were traveling in. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by multiple men on Covington walking trail, police say
COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are investigating a terrifying incident on Cricket Frog Trail from Monday, where a woman claimed she was attacked by two men while walking her dog. Once on the scene, officers described the woman as "bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all...
Police: 16-year-old dead after being shot at metro Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a shooting left a 16-year-old dead in south Atlanta on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrived the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. Police...
Atlanta Police want to know who dropped off a man at AMC who was shot
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim being dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to Wellstar AMC around 12:10 p.m., where the man was left after being shot. The department said they are unsure where the shooting actually took place. Police said the man is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Convicted felon arrested more than 10 times leads police on chase in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person has been arrested after leading officers on a police chase in northwest Atlanta. The chase happened Sept. 22 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers said they were patrolling an area where illegal drug activity was occurring. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Shooting reported off Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. At this time details are limited, however, the address at 2448 Cheshire Bridge Road appears to be a gas station. Once there, officers said they located a man with a gunshot would who was "alert, conscious,...
1 Person Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash At Langford Parkway (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Tuesday on I-75 southbound at Langford Parkway. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Police release photo, still searching for suspect | Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home
SUWANEE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is from previous coverage of the case. Police in Gwinnett County are asking the public for help identifying a person they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a man in his parent's front yard earlier this month. The person...
Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month. APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by...
Sole survivor of Atlanta's deadly Midtown shooting leaves hospital, heads to next phase of recovery
ATLANTA — Michael Horne left Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday five weeks after he was shot in the chest. "Very emotional for sure," said Horne's daughter Alison Page. "It was a rollercoaster ride the whole time. We weren't sure we would see this day." Page's dad was pushed out...
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
2 men shot, killed at Norcross apartment complex, Gwinnett Police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night, according to Gwinnett Police. Authorities said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 1695 Graves Rd, which is the address for the Parc at 1695 Apartments in Norcross. When officers arrived, they...
Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies
A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
