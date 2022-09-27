ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, injured near Downtown Atlanta condominium complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Peachtree Street. According to the address given by authorities, the location looks to be the Peachtree Towers Condominiums. Officers add that the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing. They also said the incident appears to be...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police want to know who dropped off a man at AMC who was shot

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim being dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to Wellstar AMC around 12:10 p.m., where the man was left after being shot. The department said they are unsure where the shooting actually took place. Police said the man is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
11Alive

Shooting reported off Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. At this time details are limited, however, the address at 2448 Cheshire Bridge Road appears to be a gas station. Once there, officers said they located a man with a gunshot would who was "alert, conscious,...
11Alive

Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month. APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by...
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
