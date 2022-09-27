Read full article on original website
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Indianola Boys Golf Wins Fall Little Hawkeye Conference Meet
The Indianola boys golf team won the fall Little Hawkeye Conference meet Wednesday, shooting a team score of 301. The Indians defeated the Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf teams in the limited meet, with Preston Bily leading the way with a first place finish shooting a 69, Jackson Overton and Graham Hilton each tied for fifth shooting a 76, while Jackson Buchanan shot an 80. The Indians next golf on Tuesday in district competition in Council Bluffs.
Indianola Girls Take Top Honors In Knoxville Cross Country Meet
Indianola Girls won the Knoxville Cross Country Invitational while Winterset ran away with the boys title Tuesday night at Pine Knolls Golf Club. The Indians placed five runners in the top ten led by Emily Naughton, who placed 2nd behind Twin Cedars Rylee Dunkin in a time of 20:56. Dunkin’s time was 20:30. Other Indianola runners in the top ten were Taylor Hoger in 3rd at 21:12, Bree Tenges in 5th in 21:21 withy Lead Hartford in 7th with a time of 21:49, and Remy Sivertsen 22:01, Knoxville was 5th overall led by Natalie Collins 11th with a time of 22:36. Pella Christian ran a 2nd team at Knoxville and placed 6th. The Eagles were led over the line by Julia Shmaics placing 31st in a time of 24:21. Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas did not have complete teams and were not a part of the team standings. For the Saints, freshman Hailey Stegman placed 36th in a time of 25:01. Winterset easily won the boys race placing all five runners in the top ten, however Knoxville’s Isaac Rankin continued his brilliant freshman year by placing 2nd overall in a time of 17:25. Rankin told KNIA/KRLS Sports while a freshman, he knows he has to stay patient and still put in the work to get to where he wants to be.
Norwalk shoots 2nd-place 304 at Little Hawkeye Fall Classic
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen is Tonight
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
Bruns Dream Of A State Appearance For Twin Cedars Cross Country Within Reach
After running at the Knoxville Invitational on Tuesday ,the Twin Cedars runners will head to Chariton today. Rylee Dunkin paced the field from start to finish on Tuesday to get her third win of the season. While Dunkin gets much of the spotlight for the Sabers, usually following close behind her is Cheyanne Bruns. Bruns was a part of the Saber Softball Squad that won the class 1A State title this summer, and it is Bruns’s dream to return to Ft. Dodge to run with her teammate at state.
Pella, Pella Christian Strong at Williamsburg Cross Country Meet
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Several Area Athletes, Teams Remain in Cross Country Rankings
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen will be Thursday
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tomorrow. Teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. The Queen candidates are Norah Pearson, Melanie Sullivan, Emma Dunkin, Kaliyah Wilder and Hanna Linsley. The King candidates this year are Mason Hatch, Kade Bellon, Luke Spaur, Ethan Morgan and Luka DeJong.
Pleasantville Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Norwalk volleyball team set for big match at DC-G
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
Pella Volleyball Falls in Grinnell
For the first time in a decade, it was advantage Grinnell on the volleyball court as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 3-1 win over Pella (24-26, 25-20, 24-26, 22-25) Tuesday evening. While all four sets remained close, the Tigers took advantage of several critical Dutch errors late in sets to pull off the upset. Grinnell defeated their conference foes for the first time in 15 matches, dating back to September 18th, 2012. Pella falls to 10-9 overall and 3-3 in conference play, and are off until they host Pella Christian Monday.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athetes – Melcher-Dallas Cross Country – September 28, 2022
While one of the Melcher-Dallas Cross Country Runners is unable to run for the remainder of the season both Addi Wadle and Hailey Stegman are enjoying their time running together as a small team and giving each other encouragement. They joined Derek Cardwell on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
