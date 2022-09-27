Read full article on original website
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Knoxville VFW Auxiliary Coat Drive Underway
The Knoxville VFW Auxiliary is holding a coat drive now through October 17th. You may drop off coats at the VFW in Knoxville. All coats will go to any veterans in need. William Barnett a member of the Knoxville VFW Auxiliary says, “We are doing a coat drive and I’m pretty sure this is the first one, at least as long as I’ve been around. We (as an organization) were trying to think of something to do for the local community veterans in the local area and their families. In that discussion we decided a coat drive was something we could do.”
Let’s Talk Indianola – Public Safety Night
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown about the upcoming Public Safety Night. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Indianola School Board Special Session Tomorrow
The Indianola School Board meets in a special session tomorrow morning. The board will consider a contract with Barnum Center/Stavig Counseling Services as their lone agenda item. The meeting begins at 7am in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
Stanley’s Service Ribbon Cutting Held
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Stanley’s Service Friday. The gas station is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new ownership when it was purchased by Dalton Stanley and Nicole Del Re in June.
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
Propery Taxes are Due Friday
Knoxville Homecoming is set for September 30. Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette tells KNIA/KRLS News parking will be limited around the courthouse that day with the parade going through downtown. She says to avoid frustration in finding a place to park it’s advised to pay taxes early. Access to the courthouse will be limited after 2 p.m. September 30th.
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
A Walk to Remember Returning October 16
A memorial event for the Empty Cradle program at Pella Regional Health Center is returning. A Walk to Remember will be held on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00 pm at the Scholte Church in Pella Historical Village. Empty Cradle supports and connects families who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. Family and friends are invited to join the group for a time of remembering these precious babies.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson, Kayla Roberts and Addison Dunkin
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, Kayla Roberts, 8th grade teacher and Addison Dunkin 8th grade student, as we discuss the new Knoxville Middle School. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Des Moines Business Record
Demolition begins on nuisance property on Des Moines' west side
Demolition is underway on a vacant medical building located at 1818 48th St. in Des Moines. The nearly 60,000-square-foot, one-story building, constructed around 1980, was a community hospital for several years before being acquired by Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, which used the facility for adult and pediatric psychiatric care. The property changed hands several times before being acquired in July by Neighborhood Development Corp. The group paid $578,460 for the property, which about three years ago was declared a nuisance by the city of Des Moines. Abbey Gilroy, the group’s executive director, estimates the demolition will take about six weeks to complete. The group hopes to redevelop the 3.6-acre parcel into a mix of retail and residential uses. She said Neighborhood Development could also sell the property to a private developer. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten.
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. Des...
