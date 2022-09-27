Read full article on original website
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Indianola School Board Special Session Tomorrow
The Indianola School Board meets in a special session tomorrow morning. The board will consider a contract with Barnum Center/Stavig Counseling Services as their lone agenda item. The meeting begins at 7am in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Central College’s education program has announced its 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars. The Geisler Penquite Foundation honors and supports exceptional students in the college’s education program who exhibit academic success, progress in the program, and potential for leadership in the field of education. The Geisler Penquite Scholarship was established...
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Leta Moore
A visitation for Leta Moore, 89, of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leta’s name may be given to the Columbia Fire & Rescue. A graveside service for the family will be held at the Lincoln Cemetery near Knoxville.
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen is Tonight
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tonight. The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. Knoxville High School teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Staff gets involved and all of the elementary and middle schools also gets involved with Homecoming.”. The Queen candidates...
Knoxville School Board Approves of Trips
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. The board heard a presentation for the Science Club Trip. The board approved the fall Science Club Trip to Kansas City. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA and the...
Iowa middle schooler expelled for bringing gun to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month. Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session. According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students...
Girls Night Out Event Focuses on Women’s Health
Girls Night Out is an event to honor women and bring awareness to cancer as well as other women’s health issues. The event is being put on by the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Girls Night Out will be held Thursday, October 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown...
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. Des...
Indianola Trees Committee Offering Discounted Trees
The Indianola Community Trees Committee is offering discounted trees this month as part of the Indianola Shade Crusade, a crusade to increase Indianola’s tree diversity and urban tree canopy. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News a limited number of high quality native trees will be available at a reduced cost thanks to a generous subsidy by the Indianola Community Trees Committee. All participants must be Indianola residents and must agree to plant the trees on residential property within Indianola city limits, with the trees available for order September 30th through Wednesday, October 12th; however quantities are limited. For more information, click below.
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Pella School Board Reviews Annual Certified Report
The Pella School Board reviewed the certified annual report at their meeting Monday. The report is filed annually with the Iowa Department of Education, and details assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenditures for all funds in the district from the previous fiscal year. The board also approved the annual special education...
