Frost Advisory Issued for Most of Iowa
Unseasonably cool air will impact most of the area through what could be the first frost of the season this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s during that time, and sensitive vegetation may be killed. According to 30 year climate averages, the typical first frost in south central Iowa occurs during the first week of October.
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Central College’s education program has announced its 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars. The Geisler Penquite Foundation honors and supports exceptional students in the college’s education program who exhibit academic success, progress in the program, and potential for leadership in the field of education. The Geisler Penquite Scholarship was established...
John C. Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Forum on Refugee Resettlement Program
The John C. Culver Public Policy Center is partnering with the Iowa History Center and Religious Life Community for a forum on Iowa’s refugee resettlement program that dates back to the 1970’s this evening. Former Ambassador Kenneth Quinn and David Oman, former Chief of Staff to Iowa Governor Bob Ray, will discuss their work on the resettlement program that began in the late 1970’s and carried on into the 1980’s, followed by a panel discussion among representatives of refugee resettlement agencies. The program will take place in Hubbell Hall of the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 7-8:30pm, and is available virtually. For more information, click below.
Simpson Men’s Soccer Hosts Hamline
The Simpson College men’s soccer team continues their non-conference run today, hosting their neighbors to the north Hamline University. The Storm are 7-2 on the season featuring a balanced attack on offense and a stifling defense, and will have this last tune-up opportunity before beginning the meat of their American Rivers Conference schedule the rest of the season. The Storm are currently 1-0 in conference play, after dominating Coe 5-1 on Saturday. Action starts tonight at 5pm.
Simpson Men’s Soccer Defeats Hamline on Senior Night
The Simpson Storm men’s soccer squad used a three-goal first half to pick up a non-conference win on senior night at Buxton Stadium on Tuesday, winning 3-1. The Storm celebrated a senior class of 10, and recovered after giving up an early Hamline goal getting scores from Jack Lammers, Baraka Ellie, and Spencer Young to take the 3-1 lead into halftime, then salted away the second half. The Storm improve to 8-2 on the season, and they will next begin a slate of American Rivers Conference opponents beginning Saturday at Wartburg.
