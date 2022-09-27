The John C. Culver Public Policy Center is partnering with the Iowa History Center and Religious Life Community for a forum on Iowa’s refugee resettlement program that dates back to the 1970’s this evening. Former Ambassador Kenneth Quinn and David Oman, former Chief of Staff to Iowa Governor Bob Ray, will discuss their work on the resettlement program that began in the late 1970’s and carried on into the 1980’s, followed by a panel discussion among representatives of refugee resettlement agencies. The program will take place in Hubbell Hall of the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 7-8:30pm, and is available virtually. For more information, click below.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO