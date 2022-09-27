Read full article on original website
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
Two Blue Devil targets debut atop new ranking
Three 2025 preps hold Duke basketball recruiting offers. And all three sit in the top 15 among their peers, at least in the eyes of On3, which revealed its first ranking of the class on Monday. The top two prospects in the cycle, per On3, are prime Blue Devil targets in Montverde Academy (Fla.) ...
Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four
As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
Three questions for Duke as the Scheyer era begins this week
The 2022-23 season has begun as the Duke Blue Devils and new head coach Jon Scheyer went through the team’s first official practice of the year on Monday afternoon. Scheyer, who took over the program following last season's run to the Final Four and the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski, enters the college basketball world as with two and a half games of experience running a team after subbing in for Coach K during unforeseen health issues over the past two seasons.
Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham with remarkable success and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the time Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country for 2022 was well on his way toward achieving similar results in 2023. When he wasn't on the recruiting trail the new head coach was making structural changes to the Blue Devil program which included hiring a general manager to address the NIL landscape and adding the first non-former Duke player as an assistant coaches in many years.
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer moving on from the Coach K era
The national title-winning former Duke point guard takes command after Coach K's retirement, and things already look different for Duke basketball.
ACC men's basketball announces 2022-23 conference slate with tipoffs, TV designations
College hoops will be here before we know it. Another bellwether is blowing the way of the hardwood with the ACC announcing its full conference slate with TV designations and tipoff times. While the occasional blizzard or other oddity has tweaked a basketball schedule or two in the past, this...
