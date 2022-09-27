ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch

CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Coaches Trade Chirps About Their Looks, Penguins Take Shape

The Pittsburgh Penguins split their remaining squad into two groups, and coaches put Radim Zohorna into the NHL group and Drew O’Connor into the minor league group. Even NHL coaches are having some fun with the weird list put out by a gambling company that ranked NHL coaches by their attractiveness. The Vancouver Canucks owner is facing allegations of child abuse. Matt Murray is off to a good start in Toronto, Michel Therrien ripped his prospects during his time as Canadiens head coach, and Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was fined the max for a punch on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Columbus, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Jamie Devane
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Ben Harpur
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Bo Horvat
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener

The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy