Read full article on original website
Related
WXYZ
Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears the nicknames, but the Red Wings coach handles it with poise
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears all the nicknames. But the Red Wings head coach handles it all with poise — and his great asset of strong communication. WATCH HIS CONVERSATION WITH BRAD GALLI IN THE VIDEO PLAYER.
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Dan’s Daily: Coaches Trade Chirps About Their Looks, Penguins Take Shape
The Pittsburgh Penguins split their remaining squad into two groups, and coaches put Radim Zohorna into the NHL group and Drew O’Connor into the minor league group. Even NHL coaches are having some fun with the weird list put out by a gambling company that ranked NHL coaches by their attractiveness. The Vancouver Canucks owner is facing allegations of child abuse. Matt Murray is off to a good start in Toronto, Michel Therrien ripped his prospects during his time as Canadiens head coach, and Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was fined the max for a punch on Tuesday night.
Penguins Practice (UPDATED): Zohorna Elevated, Blueger Injured
CRANBERRY — With cuts and roster trimming looming, the Pittsburgh Penguins split their squad into two groups on Wednesday. The early group began practice just after 10 a.m. and was filled with the players expected to begin in the minor leagues and a couple battling for NHL roster spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preseason Game 3: Nothing Special About Power Play, Penalty-Kill
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in training camp for less than a week. There’s barely been enough time to squeeze in a handful of practices. Or, apparently, enough to score a power-play goal. Or to figure out how to prevent other teams from scoring them at will. In the...
Steelers make roster moves to make room for kicker Jordan Berry
After initial reports, the Steelers have officially signed kicker Jordan Berry to the team’s practice squad. Berry played his first six seasons in the NFL with the Steelers before losing his job to 2021 seventh-round pick Presley Harvin III.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener
The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL・
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0