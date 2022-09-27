ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
WOUB

Marie Osmond talks tour for ‘Unexpected’ #1 debut, going country & opera, 600 duet partners, cheering with Janet Jackson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WOUB) — The Osmond family is one of the most successful music dynasties in modern history; and Marie Osmond, being the only girl of nine children, certainly stood out from the pack on the surface. Parallels were constantly drawn between Marie and Janet Jackson, the kid sister of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, who hilariously impersonated Donny and Marie on television with her brother Randy — as seen in this segment on the WOUB YouTube channel.
MARIETTA, OH
columbusmonthly.com

How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II

The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOUB

Ohio approves Intel tax credit plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a $475 million job creation tax credit for Intel as the company continues to build its $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Licking County. The authority approved a 3.101%, 30-year tax credit, but the panel intended...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Times

City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project

PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Car crash kills one

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dispatchers tell WSAZ a person has died in a single-car crash. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on Millfield Road in Athens County. According to dispatchers, troopers cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks

PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

