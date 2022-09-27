Read full article on original website
WOUB
Fed Hock hopes new middle school helps boost student support and communication with parents
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — For the first time since the mid-2000s, Federal Hocking Local Schools will have an independent middle school with its own administration and bell schedule. The change affects students in grades six through eight. Previously, students grade seven and up attended Federal Hocking High...
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
WOUB
Marie Osmond talks tour for ‘Unexpected’ #1 debut, going country & opera, 600 duet partners, cheering with Janet Jackson
MARIETTA, Ohio (WOUB) — The Osmond family is one of the most successful music dynasties in modern history; and Marie Osmond, being the only girl of nine children, certainly stood out from the pack on the surface. Parallels were constantly drawn between Marie and Janet Jackson, the kid sister of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, who hilariously impersonated Donny and Marie on television with her brother Randy — as seen in this segment on the WOUB YouTube channel.
columbusmonthly.com
How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II
The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
WOUB
Democratic and Republican candidate for Athens County auditor participate in voter forum
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The candidates for Athens County auditor appeared at a forum Tuesday night and for the most part articulated similar goals when it comes to running the office, but did seek to differentiate themselves on a few issues. Democratic candidate Ric Wasserman, who has been the...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
WOUB
Ohio approves Intel tax credit plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a $475 million job creation tax credit for Intel as the company continues to build its $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Licking County. The authority approved a 3.101%, 30-year tax credit, but the panel intended...
Portsmouth Times
City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project
PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
sciotopost.com
Athens – Man Threatens Group with Loaded Gun at Skyline Speedway Racing Event
Athens County – A man was arrested after he threatened a group of people at an event in Athens County. On 9-23-22, Athens County 911 received multiple calls reporting that there was a drunk male brandishing a handgun and threatening people at a Skyline Speedway racing event at 7274 Quiggly Rd, Guysville, OH 45735.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Tied Down with Zip Ties and Beaten for Hours, Three Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault in Scioto County
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that one of his detectives received a call at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, stating that there was a man walking on State Route 140, around the 5-mile marker, that appeared to have been beaten up and was covered in blood. Deputies were dispatched...
newsfromthestates.com
To land green energy plant, West Virginia lawmakers bypassed their own utility regulators
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When developers joined with Gov. Jim Justice last week to announce a new solar power and industrial plant in Jackson County,...
WOUB
Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio has become the first state to host a renewable natural gas fueling station that’s designed to support Amazon’s plan to deploy more heavy-duty trucks that run on RNG. The renewable natural gas station in Groveport is operated by Clean Energy...
Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
WTAP
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in front of Warren High School. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car. The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
WSAZ
Car crash kills one
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dispatchers tell WSAZ a person has died in a single-car crash. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on Millfield Road in Athens County. According to dispatchers, troopers cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
sciotopost.com
Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital in critical condition
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after an earlier crash along route 32 in Jackson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an accident involving a commercial truck and an Amish buggy occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly before 10:30 a.m.
