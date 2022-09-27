Read full article on original website
Indianola School Board Special Session Tomorrow
The Indianola School Board meets in a special session tomorrow morning. The board will consider a contract with Barnum Center/Stavig Counseling Services as their lone agenda item. The meeting begins at 7am in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Special and Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special meeting and a work session today. The board will first meet in a special session to consider the canvas of the September 13th special election. After the meeting concludes, the board will meet in a work session and hold a discussion regarding DA Davidson, review True North Benefit Renewals, hold a goal setting and budget planning discussion. The meetings begin at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Propery Taxes are Due Friday
Knoxville Homecoming is set for September 30. Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette tells KNIA/KRLS News parking will be limited around the courthouse that day with the parade going through downtown. She says to avoid frustration in finding a place to park it’s advised to pay taxes early. Access to the courthouse will be limited after 2 p.m. September 30th.
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Central College’s education program has announced its 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars. The Geisler Penquite Foundation honors and supports exceptional students in the college’s education program who exhibit academic success, progress in the program, and potential for leadership in the field of education. The Geisler Penquite Scholarship was established...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson, Kayla Roberts and Addison Dunkin
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, Kayla Roberts, 8th grade teacher and Addison Dunkin 8th grade student, as we discuss the new Knoxville Middle School. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Public Safety Night
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown about the upcoming Public Safety Night. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Sitting Up High Program for Knoxville Kindergarten
Sitting Up High is a program that is geared towards students in kindergarten and pre-school. It is a GTSB (Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau) program that teaches young children to stay in their seats while traveling in a vehicle and stay buckled up. Kyle Keller, Knoxville School Resource Officer, will...
IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality
What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Indianola Trees Committee Offering Discounted Trees
The Indianola Community Trees Committee is offering discounted trees this month as part of the Indianola Shade Crusade, a crusade to increase Indianola’s tree diversity and urban tree canopy. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News a limited number of high quality native trees will be available at a reduced cost thanks to a generous subsidy by the Indianola Community Trees Committee. All participants must be Indianola residents and must agree to plant the trees on residential property within Indianola city limits, with the trees available for order September 30th through Wednesday, October 12th; however quantities are limited. For more information, click below.
Let’s Talk Pella – Nashville North
Jara Johnson with the Pella Opera House previews the returning Nashville North, coming October 8th. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella Regional Health Center Revises Masking Guidelines
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) revised recommendations issued September 23rd, Pella Regional Health Center is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective today, September 27th. Out of respect for patients and staff,...
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Pella Fire Chief Encourages Maintenance of Heating Systems
As many furnaces kick on for the first time this week, homeowners are reminded to make sure their heating unit is well-maintained to prevent potential fires. Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard says during the upcoming Fire Prevention Week, a national effort shares different safety reminders and works to educate the public about ways to reduce the number of fires, especially in homes.
Stanley’s Service Ribbon Cutting Held
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Stanley’s Service Friday. The gas station is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new ownership when it was purchased by Dalton Stanley and Nicole Del Re in June.
Stegman’s Progress Being Noticed By Coaches And Teammates
While the Melcher-Dallas Cross Country Squad is now just a one runner show, the support system for freshman Hailey Stegman is still solid. Addi Wadle suffered a hip injury and is unable to run for the remainder of the season. While her season is over she tells KNIA Sports that her support for Stegman and seeing her progress gives her just as much satisfaction as finishing well in her race.
