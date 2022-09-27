Norwalk Police hold National Night Out event today at department headquarters
Norwalk Police are holding their annual National Night Out event today at department headquarters.
Norwalk Night Out is similar to a National Night Out Event that began nationally in the 1980s as a community building campaign.
The event will take place at Norwalk Police Department from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1 Monroe Street in Norwalk.
National Night out's goal is to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to prevent crime.
Organizers say there be food, games, music, a fun-zone and a number of friendly activities.
