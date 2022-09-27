ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk Police hold National Night Out event today at department headquarters

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Norwalk Police are holding their annual National Night Out event today at department headquarters.

Norwalk Night Out is similar to a National Night Out Event that began nationally in the 1980s as a community building campaign.

The event will take place at Norwalk Police Department from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1 Monroe Street in Norwalk.

National Night out's goal is to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to prevent crime.

Organizers say there be food, games, music, a fun-zone and a number of friendly activities.

