How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
cxmtoday.com
GoTo Launches Co-browsing Functionality For its Contact Center
GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, announced the launch of Co-browse within GoTo Contact Center. This feature gives agents the ability to collaboratively securely assist their customers within their web browser so agents are more efficient, and customers get more effective help from a single communications and support solution. Today’s announcement further enhances GoTo’s mission to offer a simplified, consolidated tech stack of both communications and support technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in one unified application.
ffnews.com
FintechOS powers Admiral’s digital pet insurance product
FintechOS, the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), today announced that the FintechOS platform is powering top UK insurance provider Admiral’s new digital pet insurance product. The FintechOS platform – with its composable core blocks, low code/no code ability, cloud native architecture, and pet insurance Accelerator – enabled...
PETS・
ffnews.com
Chase Exceeds One Million U.K. Customers As It Marks First Year Anniversary
More than one million U.K. customers now bank with Chase, just 12 months after opening its digital bank in the U.K. On its first anniversary, Chase now holds over £10 billion* in customer deposits in the U.K., and has processed approximately 92 million card and payment transactions since launch.
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
ffnews.com
Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss expands its AML service for financial companies
Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss has launched QOOBISS AML, a solution designed to help companies in the financial sector automate the verification and monitoring of individuals and corporate entities, in order to determine their compliance risk. ECOFINANCE ROMANIA, the non bank financial institution that offers advanced online lending products, is...
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Answer Pay and Partner Hub join forces to improve cash flow in Europe’s €1.2Bn e-invoicing market
As the cost of living crisis increasingly bites many businesses are struggling to collect payments from their customers. Subscription numbers are declining and consumers are cancelling direct debits in favour of alternative payment methods that give them more control. However, these alternatives such as cash, cards and cheques can cost more and introduce friction with conversion typically much lower.
ffnews.com
Aussie SaaS fintech, Nine25 launches world first payroll/HR tech platform into Australia’s hottest jobs market
Australian fintech Nine25 today launches its world-first Salary Streaming and budgeting platform that enables users to manage their bills using their salary tracked in real-time. Australia is experiencing a talent crisis, with one unemployed worker for every available position, Nine25 aims to help solve retention and attraction problems, offering employers...
JOBS・
ffnews.com
Manchester’s SoMo strengthens team with four new appointments due to increase in business
Increased business has brought with it a need for multiple new recruits at SoMo | Bridging. The specialist lending firm has added to its growing team with four new appointments including an Underwriter, a Relationship Director, a Relationship Executive and a Valuations Manager. Laurel Livesey joins SoMo as its newest...
ffnews.com
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
EXCLUSIVE: Roofstock onChain Launches Real Estate NFT Marketplace Powered By Origin Protocol
Origin Protocol, a Web3 pioneer in NFTs and DeFi, has partnered with the online real estate investment platform Roofstock to bring blockchain innovation to the real estate industry. Origin’s technology will power Roofstock’s Web3 subsidiary Roofstock onChain (ROC) with a non-fungible token marketplace for tokenized real estate investments.
ffnews.com
Frank Molla, BPC – An Introduction to BPC and Payments in Kenya
Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to BPC and the payments ecosystem in Kenya. View the full video to learn more about what services BPC offer, and the types of clientele they work with in the African market.
Adtran and Fiber Homes Advance Service Providers’ Prospecting Capabilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fiber internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005202/en/ Adtran Mosaic One provides ISPs AI-driven insights and actionable intelligence (Graphic: Business Wire)
MLS・
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
ffnews.com
Payments a key success factor for international growth of UK ecommerce companies, finds research
Mollie, a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, today unveiled further UK findings from its European Ecommerce Report. With international expansion a top strategic priority for 90% of UK merchants, the data reveals the crucial importance of offering diverse, local payment methods in order to meet customer expectations, reduce cart abandonment and increase customer loyalty.
accesslifthandlers.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
ffnews.com
Experian Fraud Score Aims to Boost Fraud Prevention in the UK
Experian has announced the launch of Experian Fraud Score, a next generation fraud prevention solution which will help businesses of all shapes and sizes to detect fraud at the point of application, transaction and throughout the customer lifecycle. The service is independent of any data consortium membership, allowing organisations to...
