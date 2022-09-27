Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a young, vibrant and mobile-first eCommerce market. Local shoppers use their smartphones throughout nearly every part of their shopping journeys, in greater numbers than seen in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States. In total, nearly 70% of all local shoppers used their phones in some capacity during their most recent retail journeys, whether it was to check product reviews, pay via mobile wallet, track eCommerce orders or use navigation apps to locate products in-store.
Smart Retail Brands Drive Hybrid Shopping Experience in the UAE
In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retailers are increasingly denying the distinction between online and in-store shopping, and the country has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced in terms of the “phygital” retail experience. Consumers in the UAE are among the most willing to embrace...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
getnews.info
Set Up Offshore Software Development Center in India: Hire Remote Developers @ PROVAB
Provab helps global companies to set up offshore software development centers in India. Starting from IT infrastructure and setting up tech teams (dedicated web & mobile app developers), we work closely with customers to keep them ahead of the curve. A recent market research on the global offshoring came to...
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
born2invest.com
Iliad Launches Stancer, a Low-Cost Payment Fintech for Small Merchants
This Tuesday, September 27th, the Iliad fintech company announced the creation of Stancer, a fintech company whose ambition is to “break the codes of payment for businesses.”. If you want to find more details about the fintech company Iliad and the newly launched low-cost payment fintech for small merchants,...
ffnews.com
Liberis secures an additional £140m from Barclays to fund SMEs
Liberis, a leading global embedded business finance platform, today announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised to £350m, including over...
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
thenewscrypto.com
UAE Ministry of Economy Unveiled New Headquarters in the Metaverse
The Ministry of Economy’s third office would be the metaverse headquarters. The ministry’s two existing offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be supplemented by the new headquarters. The Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a new headquarters in the Metaverse, which anyone...
equalocean.com
Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round
Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
ffnews.com
FintechOS powers Admiral’s digital pet insurance product
FintechOS, the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), today announced that the FintechOS platform is powering top UK insurance provider Admiral’s new digital pet insurance product. The FintechOS platform – with its composable core blocks, low code/no code ability, cloud native architecture, and pet insurance Accelerator – enabled...
