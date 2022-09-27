Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
Acquire.Fi To Launch Its Native Token $ACQ On September 28, Trading To Go Live On The KuCoin Centralized Exchange
Acquire.Fi is launching its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September of 2022. Trading is scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token will be listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange.
ffnews.com
MDOTM Launches Sphere: The AI-Powered Platform for Institutional Investors
MDOTM, the global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for institutional investors, launches Sphere: a no-code platform that leverages AI to provide unbiased investment inputs and manage portfolios. MDOTM’s new solution allows investment professionals to easily integrate AI into their investment process to perform data analysis, build market views, and create forward-looking investment portfolios. The new solution – exclusively for institutional investors – was presented following a successful pre-launch phase that involved over 15 financial institutions (including banks, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices) using the platform over the past year to support their investment decisions.
ffnews.com
Curve launches new cryptocurrency rewards program
Curve, the financial super app which combines all of your cards into one, easy-to-use smart card, has announced the launch of an innovative crypto rewards program with partner, Zero Hash a leader in B2B2C digital assets infrastructure solutions. Users receive a Curve card and can select any of their other...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers
SAN DIEGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O), the top maker of DNA sequencers used to speed drug development and other research, on Thursday announced the launch of its next-generation NovaSeq X systems, which it said can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, or 2.5 times that of prior sequencers.
dailycoin.com
SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project
SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
financefeeds.com
Fasanara Capital launches $350 million VC fund for fintech and crypto startups
“We are excited about opening up our venture capital investment fund to external investors who also see the size of this opportunity and can help amazing founders to build world-beating companies.”. Fasanara Capital has launched a $350 million VC fund dedicated to finding the next-generation of global fintech and Web3...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
CoinDesk
Bernstein Says Polygon Blockchain Is Bringing Crypto to Consumers
The success of the Polygon blockchain in bringing scalability to Ethereum shows that developers have to reach out to mainstream consumers and not operate solely within the “crypto cult,” Bernstein said in a research report Wednesday. Polygon has a large user base of about 170 million addresses, of...
dailycoin.com
Circle Introduces Cross-Chain Protocol to Launch USDC Stablecoin on Five New Blockchains
Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol that will enable the launch of its USDC stablecoin on five new blockchains. USDC to Launch on Five New Chains. Three weeks after the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, announced the...
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Speaking of a new and better way…” Jules Ehrlich, Clearspeed in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Clearspeed voice analytics represent a quantum leap in risk accuracy for insurers, says Jules Ehrlich, its Chief Product and Strategy Officer. Here, he explains how it’s achieved those targets – and at scale. Voice has a mixed reputation in insurance. Caller authentication technologies have been well-received but voice...
ihodl.com
Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet
Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
cryptobriefing.com
Chainlink Is Building a Token Infrastructure for SWIFT
Chainlink and SWIFT are working on a proof-of-concept that will help SWIFT messages instruct token transfers. This innovation will allow financial institutions to easily integrate with blockchain technology via SWIFT. The proof-of-concept will make use of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Chainlink and SWIFT have announced a proof-of-concept that...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge was ‘executed flawlessly,’ says Starkware co-founder
As the dust settled over the Ethereum network’s highly-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake (PoS), Eli Ben-Sasson, the co-founder of Starkware, gave his thoughts on its execution and potential for the future. Speaking to Cointelegraph’s Gareth Jenkinson at the Token2049 event, Ben-Sasson shared his thoughts on the current situation post-Merge and...
TechCrunch
Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao shares his vision of web3 opportunities at TC Sessions: Crypto
When it comes to the decentralized world of crypto, few single entities loom larger or carry more weight in the industry than exchange behemoth Binance. The blockchain giant processed $34 trillion in trading volume in 2021, it says, and the exchange shows few signs of resting on its laurels as it pursues bold new bets to diversify its business.
