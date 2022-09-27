Read full article on original website
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
ffnews.com
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
ffnews.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80 Million Funding Round
Strike, the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors. The capital will be used to drive Strike’s efforts to revolutionize payments for the largest merchants, marketplaces, and financial institutions in the payments industry.
ffnews.com
Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to List PUMLx
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled its latest listing on Bybit Launchpad 2.0 — PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of PUML Better Health. PUML Better Health is the original web3, move-to-earn platform for Corporate Wellness. PUML specializes in the move-to-earn, fitness, and wellness industry. Users are rewarded with PUMLx tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for completing health challenges such as steps, sleep, meditation, and more. The PUMLx token will drive its expansion into the consumer move-to-earn space by rewarding users with daily step claims within its mobile apps.
ffnews.com
Poland’s largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec
PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU’s contents claims via Upptecs’ SaaS solution for claims management. PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec’s first customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech’s entry into yet another new market in Europe.
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
ffnews.com
Aussie SaaS fintech, Nine25 launches world first payroll/HR tech platform into Australia’s hottest jobs market
Australian fintech Nine25 today launches its world-first Salary Streaming and budgeting platform that enables users to manage their bills using their salary tracked in real-time. Australia is experiencing a talent crisis, with one unemployed worker for every available position, Nine25 aims to help solve retention and attraction problems, offering employers...
ffnews.com
Liberis secures an additional £140m from Barclays to fund SMEs
Liberis, a leading global embedded business finance platform, today announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised to £350m, including over...
ffnews.com
Satispay to exceed €1 billion valuation; announces €320 million in Series D funding
Satispay— an innovative payment super network —announces a €320 million Series D investment round, led by Addition, taking its valuation to more than €1 billion. Greyhound Capital, shareholder since 2018, will follow and increase its stake in the company. Other participating investors include Coatue, Lightrock, Block Inc., Tencent and Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR, who all joined in 2021.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
ffnews.com
Chase Exceeds One Million U.K. Customers As It Marks First Year Anniversary
More than one million U.K. customers now bank with Chase, just 12 months after opening its digital bank in the U.K. On its first anniversary, Chase now holds over £10 billion* in customer deposits in the U.K., and has processed approximately 92 million card and payment transactions since launch.
ffnews.com
Wefox Calls On Insurance Industry To Improve Customer Experience
Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, has published today the ‘Global Safety Report’. The results show widespread dissatisfaction and lack of trust in the global insurance industry in an era when the customer experience is at a click of a button. It also shows that despite this sentiment...
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
ffnews.com
Fintech Without Frontiers Joins With Ukrainian Finance Associations To Create United Front
Fintech without Frontiers (FWF) initiative today moves to a new phase of its mission to support Ukrainian fintech and talent, announcing a partnership with the leading financial associations of Ukraine. FWF was launched to provide support to Ukrainian fintechs and talent affected by the war in Ukraine. Now it is...
ffnews.com
Diego Gutierrez, Vodacom – The Potential of Mobile Money in Africa
Diego Gutierrez, Chief Officer of International Markets at Vodacom sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and elaborates on the state of mobile money in Africa, and the way in which M-Pesa has been embedded into the lives of African citizens on all levels of the socio-economic ladder. Watch the full video,...
ffnews.com
James Bryce-Lind on how all he want to do is WIN!
Listen to the full podcast audio version here. James Bryce-Lind is a winner. Whether its HQ in King’s Cross, or a remote villa in Portugal, fintech never stops, and If you’re serious about innovation, neither should you. Bryce-Lind is in the salon hot seat to discuss the exciting...
