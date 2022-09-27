Read full article on original website
BBC
Christ Tshiunza: Exeter's young Wales forward starting to show true form - Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Christ Tshiunza is starting to show the form they know the young Welsh forward is capable of. The 20-year-old has started all three of Exeter's Premiership matches this season - his first starts in the league - and scored the late winner against Harlequins on Sunday.
England 3-3 Germany: Nations League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: England rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic second half before Kai Havertz pounced late on. Scott Murray was watching.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
Sporting News
Eddie Jones names 36-man England squad for October training camp
England head coach Eddie Jones has named a 36-man squad for his England Rugby October training camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series – and both Sam Simmonds and Manu Tuilagi have made the cut. Intriguingly, Exeter Chiefs No.8 Simmonds has been included in the three-day camp despite having...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
ESPN
Further scans reveal the worst for Tupaea
All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea will be out for up to nine months after it was revealed the injury he suffered against the Wallabies in Melbourne was worse than originally thought. The All Blacks on Thursday said that further scans had confirmed an ACL tear and that Tupaea would now...
‘This guy’s crazy’: Sharks coach predicted Nicho Hynes would win NRL’s Dally M
Nicho Hynes has explained how the decision to employ a mindset coach helped turn Craig Fitzgibbon’s pre-season prediction of a Dally M into reality. Hynes created history on Wednesday night, securing a record haul of 38 Dally M votes to claim the NRL’s top gong, ahead of James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) and Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons).
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Bundee Aki: Ireland and Connacht centre banned for eight weeks
Bundee Aki is set to miss Ireland's autumn internationals after being banned for eight weeks. The centre was sent off in Connacht's defeat by the Stormers on Saturday. Aki will miss five Connacht matches as well as Ireland's opening internationals in November with South Africa and Fiji in Dublin. The...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving
Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
BBC
Crown court roll-out of pre-recorded evidence in England and Wales complete
The use of pre-recorded evidence from victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape has been rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales. The technology will be available from Monday at a final 20 courts including those in London, the South East and East of England, the Ministry of Justice said.
BBC
Women's World Cup play-off: Wales set to break attendance record again
Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Durham are deducted 10 County Championship points for Australian batter Nic Maddinson using an over-sized bat against Derbyshire - and slip below Mickey Arthur's side in the table as a result!
Durham have been docked 10 County Championship points after Australian Nic Maddinson used an over-sized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month. Maddinson had scored a single run on the second day of the match at Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan halted play, concerned the bat's measurements exceeded cricket's regulations. Adnan's...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Lions (Fri)
Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and report on the the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 2 October from 18:20 BST and later on demand.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
ESPN
French ref Raynal firm on controversial Bledisloe call
French referee Mathieu Raynal said he "100%" stood by his much-criticised decision to penalise Australia's Bernard Foley for time-wasting against the All Blacks earlier this month. The Wallabies were leading the Rugby Championship Test 37-34 in Melbourne when Raynal awarded them a penalty close to their own posts with less...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
