ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The couple visited Anglesey, where they lived for three years after getting married, and later Swansea. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier 15s#Harlequins#Wales#Waratahs
Sporting News

Eddie Jones names 36-man England squad for October training camp

England head coach Eddie Jones has named a 36-man squad for his England Rugby October training camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series – and both Sam Simmonds and Manu Tuilagi have made the cut. Intriguingly, Exeter Chiefs No.8 Simmonds has been included in the three-day camp despite having...
RUGBY
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ESPN

Further scans reveal the worst for Tupaea

All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea will be out for up to nine months after it was revealed the injury he suffered against the Wallabies in Melbourne was worse than originally thought. The All Blacks on Thursday said that further scans had confirmed an ACL tear and that Tupaea would now...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Scotland
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bundee Aki: Ireland and Connacht centre banned for eight weeks

Bundee Aki is set to miss Ireland's autumn internationals after being banned for eight weeks. The centre was sent off in Connacht's defeat by the Stormers on Saturday. Aki will miss five Connacht matches as well as Ireland's opening internationals in November with South Africa and Fiji in Dublin. The...
WORLD
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving

Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales set to break attendance record again

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Durham are deducted 10 County Championship points for Australian batter Nic Maddinson using an over-sized bat against Derbyshire - and slip below Mickey Arthur's side in the table as a result!

Durham have been docked 10 County Championship points after Australian Nic Maddinson used an over-sized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month. Maddinson had scored a single run on the second day of the match at Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan halted play, concerned the bat's measurements exceeded cricket's regulations. Adnan's...
SPORTS
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Lions (Fri)

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and report on the the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 2 October from 18:20 BST and later on demand.
RUGBY
ESPN

French ref Raynal firm on controversial Bledisloe call

French referee Mathieu Raynal said he "100%" stood by his much-criticised decision to penalise Australia's Bernard Foley for time-wasting against the All Blacks earlier this month. The Wallabies were leading the Rugby Championship Test 37-34 in Melbourne when Raynal awarded them a penalty close to their own posts with less...
RUGBY
Sporting News

T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy